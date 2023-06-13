ANGOLA — John Shannon, Ph.D., recently introduced himself after serving nearly two weeks as Trine University’s 17th president.
In a new episode of the TrineLine podcast on Tuesday, Shannon discussed his background and the future of the university. He also took the opportunity to address the challenges higher education is facing across the country.
While his journey to a career at Trine was far from typical, Shannon explained that it was these experiences that helped him to grow personally and professionally.
In the early 1980s, Shannon served in the U.S. Army in west Germany. He then served in the Peace Corp in north Africa. During this time, he had first encounter with teaching through working with developmentally delayed children. Shannon grew to love the profession and being in the classroom.
With a bachelor’s degree in psychology and both a masters and doctorate in applied linguistics, he later went on to work with the Defense Learning Institute.
“I served as the dean of a School of Arabic at the (DLI) in Monterey, California,” said Shannon. “The DLI is the largest language institute in the world. When I was there, we had over 1,600 full time faculty.”
Looking to move to a more affordable part of the country, Shannon, his wife and their twin children moved to northeast Indiana. Trine, Tri-State at the time, offered him a position as the dean of Arts and Sciences.
For Trine specifically, the current President has also served as the Vice President for Academic Affairs, Provost and Senior Vice President.
“I’ve served in academic leadership for the past 26 years,” Shannon said. “Those roles really help me to understand how universities operate, how they work and really prepared me, I think very well, for a presidency. I have been prepared for the presidency at Trine University because I’ve worked for so many years now at Trine. I know the people here, I understand the culture here, I’m part of that culture and it’s one in which I feel I thrive.”
As he discussed Trine’s culture deeper, he expressed that one word truly defined the institution: dynamic. Shannon explained that this is especially apparent in the university’s willingness to make changes and keeping a keen eye on details.
The President recognized the steady decline in enrollment at colleges and universities throughout the country. He offered that Trine’s strategy for the future would be working as a unified front to address the issue.
“We’re going to focus our efforts on enrollment, on ways to increase enrollment, on understanding what it is that prospective students need and want from higher education,” Shannon said. “It’s going to mean also to work as a collective entity. For all of us at Trine to be thinking about solutions because there won’t be just one.”
Despite the upcoming challenge, Shannon assures that the university is “significantly” ahead from this time last year. Although Trine won’t have the exact numbers until August, the President is hopeful for another high enrollment year. Primarily, he credits his 16th Trine President, Earl D. Brooks II, for placing the university in a strong position.
“It’s really a testament to the groundwork that was laid by my predecessor, (Brooks). He established the culture here, he set change in motion, he was one who really inspired us to be dynamic, to be willing to take calculated risks in order to improve what we’re doing,” Shannon said.
Shannon also spoke about the university’s mission: to promote students’ intellectual and personal development through professionally focused learning opportunities, preparing them to succeed, lead and serve in their communities. He went on to discuss how keeping the mission at the forefront of Trine’s operations is crucial.
“What we do is prepare our students for not just jobs, but turning those jobs into careers and, if we’re lucky, the career will turn into a professional calling where the students just feel like they’re doing what they’re meant to do. That’s what we want for our students,” Shannon said.
Open to adding new programs, he explained that so long as there is interest and it will lead to jobs, new programs and pathways could be added to the curriculum. As an example of this process in action, Shannon provided the associates of science in nursing that will begin next year.
Although Shannon is looking forward to the year ahead, he reflected on the accomplishments and highlights of the 2022-23 school year. He mentioned the opening of the SDI Center for Engineering and Computing, the expansion of Best Hall, the current construction of the Brooks College of Health Professions in Fort Wayne, Trine’s record 9,000 student enrollment and congratulated the women’s softball team on their NCAA Division III National Championship title,
Away from Trine, Shannon can be found either at his home or out doing things with his family. His family includes 17 year old twins Aidan and Anya, his wife Grace and his adult daughter Nora. He also has three grandchildren.
The full TrineLine podcast can be found at trineline.transistor.fm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.