ANGOLA — The six remaining Pleasant Lake Red Had Society women known as the Crimson Classics or The Classics enjoyed their lunch at Monument Pizza on Public Square on Thursday.
The group originally started with just five women and was founded 25 years ago by their former president and queen Marian Opdycke.
Opdycke grew the group to 30 women at one point before her passing in 2018.
The remaining six women, Sharon Muier, Jane Bauer, Agnes Roudabush, Ruby Jones, Nancy Ruby and JoAnne Glahn meet every third Thursday of each month. Then share lunch promptly at noon at a different local eatery.
The Red Hat Society is a playgroup for women 50 years and older founded in 1998.
“The Red Hat Society is a unique international playgroup for women that promote our passion of fun, friendship, fitness, the freedom to express ourselves in positive ways, and a dedication to the fulfillment of lifelong dreams, gained all through the power of fun!” explains the Red Hat Society’s website.
In the beginning the group would go and then go do something fun as a group after lunch, but such outings are not as common these days.
For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic a few of the ladies are catching a matinee at the Brokaw Movie House later in the day.
“Most of us are in our 70s,” said Muier. “We have lost a few ladies within the last years.”
The current “mom” known as the Queen Mother of the group was noted to be Nancy Ruby.
Ruby is one of the founding members. She was humbled by the Queen Mother title her group members bestowed upon her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.