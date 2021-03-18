ANGOLA — The search for a site of a new Steuben County Courthouse/judicial center is looking at previously studied sites instead of staying locked in to building in the Steuben County Courtyard.
The county's Courthouse Study Committee on Thursday directed its engineering firm in the project to look at two sites in addition to the courtyard, a plan that had been seemingly locked in during a meeting in 2019 and subsequent meetings of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
The county's engineering firm, RQAW, Fishers, is going to be looking not only at the courtyard but the parking lot on South Martha Street that's west of the Steuben County Jail and the parking lot and space above Steuben County Emergency Medical Service at the intersection of South Martha and East South streets.
"We had a great meeting with all the stakeholders who provided some great information to the commissioners to hand off to RQAW," said Wil Howard, president of the Commissioners. "It's the same options that have been looked at as many years as we've been looking."
There were straw polls taken on a number of different points toward the project, including location. On building in the Courtyard, three people were in favor of that and 11 were not. That's almost a complete reversal from a vote take in 2019.
"What we basically did was had the committee (members) give their opinions," said Commissioner Lynne Liechty, the only member of the commissioners that has been involved since almost day one.
Other straw poll results favored preserve the historic, 1868 courthouse; centralizing all court operations; address all Americans with Disabilities Act shortcomings; account for future growth and possibly explore use of the jail complex, though that item was almost evenly split.
It's been almost 10 years that the study of meeting the courthouse's needs for the future has been discussed. Some of the main reasons for looking at a new home, possibly, for the courts has been space, security issues and the ability to meet provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Numerous engineering proposals have been presented to the county. About a half dozen options for new facilities were presented by a number of firms.
At one point, it appeared as though Martin-Riley of Fort Wayne was on the project, having surveyed the needs of the various stakeholders in the project — courts, probation, prosecutor, sheriff, jail, community corrections — but the commissioners late last year shifted gears and started over, somewhat, with RQAW.
Sites where some of the original firms presented ideas for the new facility could land are being reconsidered.
Steuben Circuit Court Judge Allen Wheat said all of the judicial officers are in favor of constructing a new facility in the parking lot west of the Steuben County Jail and Courthouse Annex building.
Howard said he wants to take a look at the three options and get the project moving quickly instead of dragging the project out further.
"I kind of took the rungs. Here's where we were and let's move forward," Howard said.
"We're going to look at all the options," Liechty said.
Besides a new facility next to the current Courthouse, in the Courtyard, other options included a free-standing building in the South Martha and East Gale parking lot and next to the jail. The jail option, as previously discussed, would involved building over the top of the Steuben County Emergency Medical Service building and part of the EMS south parking lot.
That could pose code issues, Liechty said.
While the jail was built for vertical expansion, it is not known if the building would meet code for an addition.
"I'm am very open to the most cost effective option," Liechty said, "so we can get what we need for our judicial system."
"It was just a good information meeting, nothing exciting," Howard said. "We're moving forward. That's exciting."
Cost of the project has been all over the map. The proposals came in below $10 million to the $25 million range. The Steuben County Council, which makes fiscal decisions for the county, has proposed a $12 million cap for the project.
