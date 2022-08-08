ANGOLA — Elayna Hasty has many accomplishments and uses them to help others in the community.
Hasty has been in the pageant circuit since she was 14 and has spent the last few years collecting titles that have led her to Miss Northeast Indiana 2023.
She said her decision to fully compete in the Miss America organization and her Miss Duneland title opened a lot of doors for her.
Hasty has used her title and exposure to further expand Girls Against Bullying. G.A.B. is an organization that Hasty started after being bullied and wanted to find a way to help others.
“In 2010, I started G.A.B. girls just as a Facebook page with my parent’s permission and I just posted inspirational quotes and statistics about bullying. It wasn’t until about a year later I got my first radio interview from Christian YES FM and that’s really when it started to expand,” said Hasty “I wanted to take it further and I had a lot of help with my parents because I was so young. I started off with just focusing on young girls. At the time it was really all just about positivity and what to look out for. Now that I’ve been able to advance, I have three main workshops for these four different age groups.”
The first group is for ages 5 to 11 and focusing on “finding your inner princess.” It focuses on being your genuine self and spreading kindness. The second group is called Freedom which is about learning you are not the reason you get bullied.
“We focus on being our persons and realizing that we’re not there’s no there’s no issue with us. That’s not why we’re being bullied. Normally people are bullied because of the background that the bully is going through. It could be a home life situation, it could be because they think that it’s cool. That’s really what we kind of get into. It’s OK to be ourselves and being unique is what makes the world go around,” said Hasty.
The third group is for older kids and it is open to anyone, not just girls. This is one of Hasty’s longer workshops and kids can spend more one-on-one time with Hasty.
“I’m able to work with them for at least 45 minutes, which is really nice. To be able to advance from like the little girls, where we touch on kindness, not necessarily anti bullying, but to feel like this is what bullying is and how to prevent it. I think it is really important to have all the steps of life,” said Hasty.
Hasty is also changing the way the community thinks about pageants. She shows how pageants can give someone confidence and the resources to accomplish your goals.
“I’ve been able to be confident in who I am and be able to speak my mind. It’s been really great also because I’m able to promote G.A.B. girls even more,” said Hasty. “I started G.A.B. girls before I got involved in the pageant world. Being able to connect those two just really helped me to spread the message and have like a theme for myself. I think just spreading the word that everyone is valuable is the important thing.”
Hasty is going to be participating in the Pacers National Anti-Bullying Organization in October. October is anti-bullying month with orange as the representing color. Hasty said it is really great to work with an organization that does “such incredible work.”
Hasty is currently studying pre-law at Trine University and hopes to go into family law to help kids who have had experiences like her own.
Being a part of the Miss America organization has taught Hasty many things. The four points on the Miss America crown stand for service, style, success and scholarships. Service has been a really big part of Hasty’s life.
“I think the biggest thing is their love for service. Growing up I loved volunteering with my mom at animal shelters and nursing homes but now I’m able to do that on my own,” said Hasty. “I’ve always believed that it takes a community to get you where you want to go. So that’s what Angola has been for me.”
Hasty will compete again in June for the Miss Indiana 2023 title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.