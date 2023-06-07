ANGOLA — The Steuben County Plan Commission is holding a tire recycling day on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
The event will be held at the Steuben County Highway Department at 1900 N. C.R. 200W, near Crooked Lake and just north of Interstate 69.
Here is the fee schedule:
• Small or miscellaneous tires are $1
• Passenger tires: $3
• Race car tires: $5
• Semi tires: $10
• Extra large tractor or other agriculture tires: $12
The Plan Commission reserves the right to set the price on all other tires brought in.
The tires cannot contain any excess dirt, rocks or other debris.
Rims and tubes in tires are acceptable.
People with questions can call the Plan Commission at 668-1000, ext. 1600.
Payment is by cash only.
