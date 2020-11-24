FREMONT — Coming from a musical family, it will be no surprise to many that Tyler Church has taken up the profession of piano tuning.
He has started his own business, Church's Piano Service, and is now servicing pianos within a one-hour service area of his home in Fremont.
That takes him to places like Fort Wayne, Battle Creek, Michigan, Elkhart and into northwestern Ohio.
He is a graduate of Fremont High School and currently lives in Fremont with his wife, Candy, and their sons, Justice and Zion.
"Like most piano technicians, I stumbled upon the industry," said Church. "We recently had received a piano and I was searching for piano tuners. I quickly saw the lack of people in the industry, so after meeting with some other local tuners I decided to start learning how to tune pianos."
It's not an instrument he's unfamiliar with, as Church took lessons from a young age from his grandmother, Mavis Church.
"Music is in my bones," he said. "I have so many fond memories of singing around the piano with my family, memories that have shaped my whole life."
He wants to help families make similar memories around their pianos as well.
In addition to those lessons with his grandmother, Church was also involved in school sports, musicals and other extracurricular activities. He was a 10-year 4-H member and knew after he loved his small town childhood that he wanted to raise his children in a similar fashion.
To get started in the field, Church began with an apprenticeship with Larry Merriman, a tuner from Fort Wayne.
He is also a part of the Piano Technician Academy, which he said is one of the most prominent piano technician schools in the world.
"The piano is a complex instrument with over 10,000 moving parts, so learning to master this instrument takes years of ongoing practice and tutorship," Church said. "Larry, who has been in the industry over 50 years, says he is still learning new things about the piano."
Church offers a variety of services for pianos, based on each instrument's individual needs, as each is unique from the next.
"Depending on when it was last serviced, each piano will have different maintenance needs," he said.
For example, a piano that has been tuned routinely at the recommended every six to 12 months, it will typically only need a basic tuning. However one that has sat and not been serviced for several years will most likely need a pitch raise and a deep cleaning.
"It is important to service your piano regularly if you want it to stay in tune," he said. "If your piano is not serviced regularly, over time it will drop dramatically in pitch and can be potentially damaged by mold, mice or moths. This type of neglect could lead to thousands of dollars in repair or even leave your instrument unusable."
Perhaps his favorite part of tuning is the joy on a customer's face when he is able to bring their out of tune piano up to pitch again.
"Knowing that I can bring beauty into someone's home is my greatest delight," Church said.
His family, he said, is well known by many in the community going back generations. They are recognized for their musical abilities and their passion for teaching others.
"I learned how to play piano in early childhood and have always had a passion for music," He said. "My drive and methodical nature makes me a natural piano technician."
To learn more about Church's Piano Service or to book an appointment, visit the website, churchspianoservice.com, call 243-0519 or email tythepianoguy1@gmail.com.
