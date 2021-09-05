Local school districts are working their way back to normalcy from the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to the assistance of a handful of federal programs.
The pandemic has caused a major disruption to education at all levels, and with multiple rounds of federal funding going out to public schools over the last year, an educational rebound may be gradual but possible.
With so much grant money channeling into local schools, districts have been able to keep their doors open and even move forward with new projects during these difficult times.
“We’re just trying to do the best we can with the situation,” said Teresa Gremaux, East Noble School Corp. superintendent.
So far, there have been three rounds of a federal grant called the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund provided to public schools specifically to help mitigate consequences of the pandemic.
Enacted under the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act by the Trump administration in March 2020, ESSER I totaled $13.2 billion for K-12 programs and focused on providing financial aid for activities related to preparing for and responding to COVID-19.
The Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, under the Biden administration, continued the educational funding with ESSER II in December 2020 and ESSER III in March. The second round, totaling $54 billion, and the third, totaling $122 billion, focused on reopening plans and addressing learning losses.
Schools are putting these funds to use for a variety of purposes, such as sustaining in-person learning, on-going quarantines and education recovery.
East Noble resumed in-person education, freeing teachers from the burden of keeping up with virtual and traditional education, but the district is also using online resources like Canvas in order to provide asynchronous opportunities for students who may be quarantined at home to keep up with some of their work.
While this may help prevent further educational disruption, there are still skill gaps from the past year that many schools are struggling to close.
Nearly 45% of East Noble’s current grant money is being used on learning loss materials and learning loss instruction such as the Fountas and Pinnell intervention series, which aids in reading retention.
“It’s the core reading program, but it’s an intervention for those students that are falling behind,” Gremaux said.
Looking ahead, East Noble may branch out and use its grant money for other recovery programs or educational projects, but for the moment, meeting current needs is the priority.
“Right now, it’s one day at a time,” Gremaux said. “As much as we would love to be able to think about the future, we are really on pause just trying to deal with the day to day.”
Other districts, like the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, have also reported large numbers of students suffering from skill gaps and educational disruption.
“We know students have gaps in some of that prerequisite learning because of that disruption to learning,” said Schuana Relue, MSD director of curriculum and instruction. “There are definitely areas where we need more time to dip into those prerequisite skills.”
One way that MSD is using its grant money towards solving this problem is investing in what Relue referred to as “high-dosage tutoring.”
“High-dosage is not just once a week for half an hour you’d meet with a tutor. It’s every day, on-going, and the tutoring is aligned specifically to the curriculum that students are learning in school,” she said. “Our teachers have bent over backwards, case by case, working with students on exactly what they need and really personalizing that.”
In order to help better prepare its teachers for closing the students’ learning gaps, MSD is also offering programs to train in certain skill sets. For example, primary grade teachers are going through a two year long intensive course on the science of reading in which they meet weekly to discuss material on how to help kindergarten and first grade students who missed their prime opportunity to start learning how to read because of the pandemic.
“We’re providing a lot of professional development to our teachers,” Relue said. “So, while that’s extra time, we want to make sure that they are the best equipped that they can be to deal with students who have gaps.”
The district is doing its best to help students catch up on missed education, but it has also started implementing new programs to prepare students for future endeavors thanks to the ESSER III grant money, which can be used towards new school projects.
One such project is Leader in Me, a teaching process designed to foster leadership, college and career readiness and social emotional awareness. The program, which utilizes and complements current curriculum along with its own lessons, is set to begin at Angola High School this fall.
“Our district’s vision is ‘inspiring tomorrow’s leaders,’ so having a leadership program that does the social and emotional learning seemed very logical,” Relue said.
Angola Middle School is also starting a new skill-focused program this fall called Project Lead the Way. This program exposes students to areas and activities in the STEM field that they might not get through the regular curriculum, such as DNA testing blueberries to see which part of the world they come from.
“It covers the standards and curriculum, but this actually takes it to a higher level than just the standards,” Relue said. “We want to make sure that we’re really providing opportunities for what they’re studying to be relevant and of interest to them so that it doesn’t feel like just a weight.”
Even at the primary level, MSD has been hard at work with opening its new Early Learning Center. The center focuses on teaching preschool-age children using the hands-on Montessori method, which emphasizes independence and cultivating a desire to learn.
The center’s classes are nearly full for the fall, and plans for expanding into an outdoor learning area are already in the works.
“Not only does it help prepare our students to really be ready for schooling and giving them a solid foundation, it helps our community with that childcare need,” Relue said.
While these projects may seem to be happening all at once, the district has been considering them for some time. They are now possible because the federal grant money helps cover the initial startup costs that would normally present more of an issue. Thanks to the grants, the district has been able to start the projects and account for their on-going costs in its future budgets.
“We have a lot on our plates, but this is really good stuff,” Relue said. “So it’s worth it.”
More federal funding may be on the way for public schools, depending on how legislation goes for the American Rescue Plan, but the money already distributed has proved to be a major benefit for current and future academic costs.
With COVID-19 variants becoming more rampant and case numbers rising again, though, schools may be once again forced to face more educational disruptions.
“The path that we’re on does not bode well that we’re not going to be dealing with some of the same factors that we’ve dealt with for the past year and a half,” Relue said. “If that lost learning is compounded rather than accelerated this year, that extends the timeline even further.”
For more information about the ESSER grants, visit in.gov/doe/grants/esser-i/ and in.gov/doe/grants/esser-ii-and-iii/.
