CROOKED LAKE — Wyatt Cox nearly lost his goat, Eleanor, to a fire on Nov. 14, 2019.
She was the only one of four goats that survived the fire that destroyed the Brandon and Jamie Cox family barn and its contents near Butler.
“We had four goats in the barn and she’s the only one that made it out,” Jamie said.
Wyatt, 13, had a new goat that could have been shown in the breeding doe class, but he wanted to show Eleanor, whose ears show the scars of a fire.
“She didn’t handle very well,” he said after his class and he earned a blue ribbon.
That didn’t really matter that much. He wanted to show her again, and might bring her back next year as a 3-year-old breeding doe or perhaps in a mother-daughter class, should she have a kid.
“I showed her the year of the fire (as a current year doe). This year I thought I would give her another chance,” said Wyatt, who has a closeness with his animals.
When Eleanor emerged from that November 2019 fire, she was covered in black from the ash. The Coxes had her checked by a veterinarian and her chance of survival wasn’t that great at the outset, Jamie said. But she pulled through and returned to the Steuben County 4-H Fair as a competitor.
“She’s completely normal. She just looks a little funny on her ears,” Jamie said.
While Eleanor might not have shown the best in the competition, Wyatt said he was having a pretty decent fair this year.
Jamie said thanks to a Go Fund Me effort, the barn has been completely rebuilt.
Elsewhere in the goat show, Elijah Weible took the Supreme Grand Champion honors with one of his dairy does that took Grand Champion Milking Doe.
“We’ve done really well with her at the goat shows,” Elijah said.
He said the goat was following in the footsteps of her mother. The goat was born and raised on the Weible farm.
“Her mom’s done really well,” he said.
In the pygmy class, there was a little sister-sister competition going on between Kaylyn and Kiana Allshouse.
“I chose the wrong goat,” Kiana joked as she posed for photos with little sister Kaylyn, who had the Grand Champion Pygmy Doe. Father Bobby Allshouse said the sisters had to choose between two does and Kaylyn ended up with the champion.
Goat show results
Grand Champion Milking Doe: Elijah Weible; Reserve Grand Champion: Tysen Weible
Grand Champion Dry Doe: Karlie Williams; Reserve Grand Champion: Elijah Weible
Grand Champion Dairy Wether: Karlie Williams; Reserve Grand Champion: Elijah Weible
Grand Champion Pygmy Doe: Kaylyn Allshouse; Reserve Grand Champion: Margaret Andrzejewski
Grand Champion Pygmy Wether: Ava Budak; Reserve Grand Champion: Emma Close
Grand Champion Breeding Doe: Makailah Thompson; Reserve Grand Champion: Zacchaeus Creager
Grand Champion Meat Breed Wether: Zacchaeus Creager; Reserve Grand Champion: Max Creager
Supreme Grand Champion Goat: Elijah Weible
Goat Cart Division I: Wyatt Cox
Goat Card Division II: Andrea Smith
Senior Showmanship: Makailah Thompson
Intermediate Showmanship: Tysen Weible
Junior Showmanship: Megan Rice
Champion of Champions Showmanship: Makailah Thompson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.