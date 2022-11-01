INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Democrats used Tuesday’s increase in the gas sales tax as an example of Republicans not caring for Hoosiers.
As Indiana’s gas tax rose to 74.5 cents per gallon, 56.1 cents of that in state taxes, Indiana House Democratic leaders remind Hoosiers that the price at the pumps is a direct effect of taxation implemented and maintained by Indiana Republicans.
Democrats called for a pause on the state gas taxes in March and renewed those calls as Hoosiers continued to struggle to make ends meet.
“Indiana Republicans like to spend more time talking about problems than solutions,” House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, said. “It’s easy to gripe about the toughest issues facing our state and nation but coming up with answers takes real leadership. Democrats remain united in our determination to lower prices for families at the pump. It’s unconscionable that Hoosier families are not only suffering at the hands of Putin’s Price Hike, but the one ignorantly implemented and maintained by the GOP.”
Global supply issues began with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“Hoosiers aren’t looking for a handout, they’re looking for a hand up,” said House Democratic Caucus Chair Terri Austin, D-Anderson. “Folks in my district are asking for solutions, which is why I supported the suspension of the state gas taxes. The size of our surplus means Hoosiers are overtaxed, and I fully support putting money back into the people’s pockets. It’s time for the majority party to realize that they also have a responsibility to working Hoosiers.”
