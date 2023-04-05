ANGOLA — The senior design projects were almost done, and it was time to celebrate with some good food.
Trine University’s Bock Department of Biomedical Engineering hosted its second annual BME Senior Design Celebration & Alumni Mixer, which included a crawfish boil, on Friday.
Fifty-two faculty, students and alumni attended. In addition to biomedical engineering students, the event included several design engineering technology students who collaborated with BME students on design projects.
Melanie G. Watson, associate professor of biomedical engineering, hails from Louisiana, where crawfish boils are popular. She provided the inspiration for the event and did the cooking.
She said the crawfish boil is intended to celebrate the accomplishments and hard work of Trine biomedical engineering students, and to bring alumni back to campus to keep them engaged with the program.
“Most of our students have never tried crawfish,” she said. “John Patton (Ph.D., associate professor of biomedical engineering) and I wanted to create memorable experiences and build a social community for our students.”
