ANGOLA — Only once has it been an easy path to the mayor's office for Angola Mayor Dick Hickman, a Democrat who won a fifth term in Tuesday's election
Hickman defeated Angola Common Councilman Joe Hysong, Republican, by a 834-641 tally, or 57% to 43%.
That margin of victory was fairly typical for Hickman in two of his previous five elections, in 2011 and 2003.
"They always come after me," Hickman said during The Herald Republican Mayoral Debate on Oct. 17.
In this decade, Tuesday's margin, which some might consider comfortable, was the closest. In 2011 Hickman defeated Republican challenger Harry Nix by a 772-374 margin, or 67%-33%. In 2015 Hickman was unopposed, so he won 100% of the vote. It was the only election in which he had no competition. He has never had a primary challenge.
At Democratic headquarters on the Public Square Tuesday night, a large crowd of Hickman supporters were on hand, cheering the mayor on as he made a couple of heart-felt speeches, at times tearing up and voice wavering.
"We got four more years, four more years that we're going to make more things happen here, so thank you very much," Hickman said.
Hickman has been in office following the February 2001 death of Angola Mayor Bill Selman, who was in his third term as mayor. Selman, who was fond of quoting Robert Kennedy, had hand-picked the long-time park board and plan commission member, Hickman, as his successor. Around 2000, knowing his death was imminent, Selman started grooming Hickman for the position.
After Selman's death, a Democratic caucus selected Hickman to take over the seat a little more than a year into Selman's third term.
Selman was the first Democrat elected as mayor since the 1920s, the only other time a Democrat had previously held the office, which was for one term. With Hickman’s appointment and subsequent reelections, the Democratic Party has held the seat for 28 straight years and will be guaranteed another four.
Hickman's closest election was in 2007 when he was challenged by David Conklin, who took over as the Republican candidate for Nix, who was called to serve in the war in Iraq and had to give up his first mayoral run.
Hickman squeaked out a 54-vote margin of victory over Conklin in 2007.
Turnout in Tuesday's election was about on par with the past three municipal elections this decade but nonetheless the best of the three. On Tuesday, 32.77% of eligible voters turned out in the three municipal elections in the county, Angola, Hamilton and Orland, and the referendum vote in Hamilton Community Schools, where turnout was 41.6% in Steuben County and thus boosting overall turnout.
In the Angola mayoral race, turnout was 29.4%, with 1,475 out of 5,070 eligible voters casting ballots.
In 2015 turnout countywide was 31.73% and in 2011 it was 27.52%.
