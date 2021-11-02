FREMONT — The holiday season has officially started and Fremont area children of all ages have a little more than 30 days to get their letters to Santa ready. The man in red is coming to Fremont from 6-7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4 for a drive-through meet and greet.
Staying in their cars, lovers of Santa and Mrs. Claus can leave their Christmas letters while greeting the couple with a wave. Santa will be giving out goodie bags filled with a candy cane, cookie, book and drink.
After, guests can enjoy cookies and drinks, served by members of the Fremont Legion Auxiliary and create a Christmas craft with the Fremont Public Library.
Again this year, the holiday food drive will be sponsored by the Chamber and Town of Fremont will again sponsor a Holiday Food Drive beginning on Nov.26 running through Dec. 10
To help stock Fremont Community Church’s Fremont Community Food Bank during the busy holiday season, the chamber and Town of Fremont will again sponsor a holiday food drive from Friday, Nov. 26 through Friday, Dec. 10.
Non-perishable food items will be accepted at the following Fremont locations: Fremont Town Hall, Fremont Fire Station, Fremont Public Library, Fremont American Legion, Edward Jones, Doug Targgart’s office and the Outlet Shoppes at Fremont. Items will also be accepted during Santa and Mrs. Claus’ visit on Dec. 4.
The Fremont Area Chamber will also donate food items as well as make a cash donation The Chamber will also sponsor a Christmas Holiday Decorating Contest for residents.
Registration begins today, concluding at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, and can be completed by calling the chamber or town hall at 495-7805 or in person at the town hall office, located at 205 N. Tolford St., Fremont.
Expanding the festivities across downtown and the surrounding Fremont area, the chamber is hoping for a strong business presence for this year’s business decorating contest with the first prize winner — best Christmas decorating in a local business award—to receive $25.
The first-place winner in the residential contest will get a cash prize of $75, the second-place winner will receive $50 and the third-place winner will be awarded $25.
Chamber members will judge this year’s contest on Tuesday, Dec. 7 and will announce the winners Dec. 8.
