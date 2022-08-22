Steuben County's 2.5% unemployment rate for July ranked second lowest in Indiana — along with Dubois, Ohio and Wells — in preliminary data released Monday by Indiana Workforce Development.
Only Boone County northwest of Marion County ranked higher, at 2.4%, while the state was at 3.5% overall. However, seasonably adjusted, the state was at 2.6%.
LaGrange was at 2.7%, DeKalb was 2.9% while Noble lagged at 3.4% in the other counties of the far northeast corner of the state. Allen County was at 3.3% while Whitley County was at 2.7%.
The Fort Wayne Metropolitan Statistical Area for July was 3.2%, up slightly from 3.0% a month ago but faring better than the 3.5% of a year ago.
Except for LaGrange, which was nearly a percentage-point higher, most of Northeast Indiana's counties' unemployment rates were relatively unchanged from a year ago.
Rick Farrant, spokesman for Indiana Workforce Development, said more people are working in Northeast Indiana counties compared to a year ago while the numbers also show an uptick in unemployed workers for most of those counties.
Monday's data for July shows Economic Growth Region 3 — Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Grant, Huntington, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley — "have more people employed than this time a year ago," Farrant said. "Noble and Wabash counties had fractional growth at 20 and 22 employed workers respectively. In comparison, Allen County has almost 5,900 more residents working, marking a 3.3% increase from July 2021 to last month.
"Most EGR 3 counties saw an increase in the number of unemployed workers year over year, with only Allen, Grant and Noble counties measuring decreases and Noble’s being three workers. Allen’s unemployed pool dipped by 474 workers and Grant by 65."
A rate of 5% unemployment is traditionally seen as full employment, and all counties in the EGR 3 were well below that for July, Farrant said.
Only Grant County had unemployment above the state’s not seasonally adjusted 3.5% unemployment rate. Statewide, three counties had unemployment rates above 5%: Howard, Lake and Fayette.
"Participation in the labor force can be transient for some workers, especially those who are at retirement age, younger workers who may be deciding between higher education or full-time employment, mothers of young children who could have difficulty finding reliable and affordable childcare, or people with a lack of work experience," Farrant said.
Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Community Research Institute, said, “On its face, this bump in both employed and unemployed workers looks curious. Shouldn’t it be that if one goes up, the other goes down? Not actually. Rather, since both increased, we can see this as a marker of confidence in the job market with more people working and more people looking for work on the assumption that they will find paid employment. Furthermore, the bump in people looking for work despite a surplus of jobs tells me that workers are being selective in their job search. Instead of taking the first job offered, they may be holding out to see if they can find a better offer for higher wages, improved benefits, flexible schedules or other incentives to take the job.”
“The increase in unemployed workers, especially in rural counties, may be a relief to companies looking to hire,” Farrant said. “The challenge for employers remains offering robust wage and benefits packages to be competitive against other employers looking for workers to fill open positions. The new labor data, at least for time being, in no way suggests a weakening of a very strong job market.”
Here's how the counties fared last month to July 2021:
Allen...3.3...3.7
DeKalb...2.9...2.9
LaGrange...2.7...2.0
Steuben...2.5...2.4
Whitley...2.7...2.6
