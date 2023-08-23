ANGOLA — A massive heat wave is sweeping across the middle of the United States and is expected to hit northeast Indiana today.
An excessive heat watch was issued for counties in southern Michigan, northern Indiana and some counties in northwest Ohio by the National Weather Service early Tuesday.
The watch will run from 11 a.m. Thursday through midnight Friday morning.
Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s, with a heat index that could possibly make it feel like 110 degrees.
The NWS advises “extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.”
Indiana Michigan Power offers some advice and tips to help keep your home cool, while being energy efficient:
• Use ceiling fans to circulate air throughout the house, and make sure your fan is set to spin counterclockwise. This will push cooler air to the ground.
• Move furnishings away from floor or return air vents, blocking these impedes cooling.
• Close curtains and shades facing west and south to block sunlight and heat.
• Avoid heat-producing appliances such as your oven until the temperatures begin to drop.
In addition, both IMP and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that proper hydration should be a massive priority when the temperatures begin to rise. They also state that it’s important that if you recognize signs of heat illness to stop activities immediately and seek shelter from the heat.
Northeast Indiana is on the eastern edge of the NWS advisory area.
The excessive heat watches become heat warnings to the west, beginning in Chicago. The warning has been issued to nearly the entire midwest, with advisories in counties from Minnesota stretching all the way to Texas and near the Gulf shore in Alabama.
Nearly a third of the country’s landmass and population are currently experiencing some sort of heat advisory.
This heat wave heats up what has already been the hottest summer in recorded world history. NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies announced that July has been the hottest month their instruments have ever recorded, and puts 2023 on track to be the warmest year on record.
“This July was not just warmer than any previous July — it was the warmest month in our record, which goes back to 1880,” said Gavin Schmidt, the GISS’ director, in a press release made by NASA.
“The science is clear this isn’t normal. Alarming warming around the world is driven primarily by human-caused greenhouse gas emissions. And that rise in average temperatures is fueling dangerous extreme heat that people are experiencing here at home [in the United States] and world wide.”
NASA uses a network of tens of thousands of meteorological sites and stations, in addition to ship and buoy-based instruments to compile its temperature data. NASA also analyzes the raw data to take into account slight variations in heat index caused by urban development, and the spacing between the temperature measuring sites.
