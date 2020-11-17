Nine people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested over the weekend by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Rosa M. Chavez, 39, of the 12000 block of Cantilever Court, Woodbridge, Virginia, arrested on the Indiana Toll Road on misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Tyrell M. Cole, 21, of the 200 block of Williams Street, arrested at Randolph and John streets on a felony charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child.
• Ramon W. Haughton, 25, of the 100 block of Midland Place, Newark, New Jersey, arrested on the Indiana Toll Road on misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and possession of marijuana.
• Brian D. Martin, 57, of the 3000 block of North Cabarton Lane, Boise, Idaho, arrested in Steuben County on a felony charge of theft of auto vehicle parts.
• Michael J. Milligan, 40, of the 13000 block of King Road, Bowling Green, Ohio, arrested in the 800 block of East Maumee Street on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine.
• Aaron P. Naquin, 37, of the 61000 block of Beulah Street, Lacomb, Louisiana, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Kevin W. Pocock, 51, of the 400 block of Juniper Court, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Matthew A. Tawdul, 39, of the 100 block of Lane 103 West Otter Lake, arrested on multiple warrants alleging failure to appear.
• Cheri S. Watson, 49, of the 300 block of North Monroe Street, Montpelier, Ohio, arrested on a misdemeanor fugitive warrant.
