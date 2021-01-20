ANGOLA — City of Angola water and wastewater utility bills might look a little different next month, after changes to the rate structures for both municipal utilities were given final approval Monday.
Angola Mayor Richard Hickman described the rate increases outlined in the ordinances passed Monday as a necessary adjustment to keep the city on a sustainable path, and one that acknowledges the Council’s goal of long-term growth.
“The rate changes are needed so that our water and sewer departments are able to fully function on a daily basis as well as to allow for planning for future growth,” Hickman said. “These changes are recommended by our city financial advisors. We don’t just pick a number out of the blue.”
The first ordinance, which received unanimous approval, will increase rates for users of the water utility based on a cost-of-service study. The increase residents can expect to see is about 9%.
The second changes how Angola pays for its fire protection, by moving fire protection from being paid by property taxes to a line item on the monthly utility bill.
“By changing the way we charge for the hydrant users, which have been paid from the general fund in the past, we are freeing up general fund monies that are intended to be used for the funding of our police and fire departments and capital projects,” Hickman said. “This will allow us to have more sustainable growth in both our public safety and our utilities as our city grows.”
As expected, Councilman David Martin provided the lone “nay” vote on the second ordinance. Martin previously expressed objections to a switch to utility based fire protection when the ordinances were first being discussed last November.
Both of the ordinances enacted Monday received their first readings during the city’s Dec. 21 meeting. The new rates will go into effect on Feb. 1, Angola Clerk-Treasurer Deb Twitchell said.
Both were measures recommended by Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors, a consulting firm contracted last year to study the issue and recommend any necessary changes to the city’s current rate structure.
