ANGOLA — Rep. Denny Zent has been in the Legislature for a decade and is running for another term in office to represent the 51st District that includes eight townships in Steuben County and all of LaGrange County.
Zent, R-Angola, is running for a sixth term in office and is being challenged by Democrat Mike Travis, Angola.
Many of the top issues Zent sees facing the state are economic in nature.
“Since I’ve been down there for 10 years, we’ve been able to vote for a balanced budget. Why is that important to me, because when I was first married, we had to make ends meet. We were both working. And even when I got a business, had to make sure even though you get formulas, trying to tell you how much money you could spend in each area, you still had to make decisions. Fortunately, with Indiana, prosperity and I think this started pretty much after 2008 Gov. Mitch Daniels’ second term, they balanced all the budgets. And Indiana has been pretty much number one in the Midwest in economic growth. What did that do for us, I think it’s all kind of a jobs report that came out lately and Illinois lost 100,000 Plus jobs in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana gained jobs in the last year. Huge. Important. That’s bringing in resources into Indiana, but that increased revenue, we’re certainly going to need that, but the big question is that increased revenue going up be enough to overcome the inflation that we’ve all seen,” Zent said.
Zent said the surpluses that Indiana has generated resulted in income tax cuts and two refunds sent to taxpayers and even those who don’t pay taxes. All of the refunds are supposed to be in hand by November.
Another big issue is the lack of availability of natural gas in Steuben County, particularly in Fremont. The situation has led to a moratorium on housing construction and it has curtailed plans for local industry to expand their operations.
“For about three years. I’ve been trying to work with NIPSCO,” Zent said. “A lot of people realize it’s going to come down to can we get the necessary energy? I can’t go out there, nobody in the state legislature can go and force NIPSCO to do anything you know. The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission has some control but utility companies, for a lack of another word, kind of have a monopoly on their area. So that’s been a huge problem. We’ve been working on it and hopefully we can come to some resolution.”
In a related matter, Zent also said the area needed more broadband capacity, which is being tackled by the Steuben and LaGrange Rural Electric Membership Corporations, which are stringing fiber optic cable across their rural communities.
“I had a huge meeting, as chairman the local government committee, down in Indianapolis with the internet suppliers,” Zent said. “The solution is coming much quicker than people might think.”
Zent pointed to Elon Musk and his development of satellite technology for providing internet service as a source for the future, something that has already been deployed to help Ukraine and its battle with Russia.
“The technology is so good. And unlike when you’re watching your (satellite) TV and the weather goes bad, and they lose signal, they’ll rarely lose a signal,” Zent said.
Abortion
In another key issue, Zent pointed to his background in the medical field for his stance on abortion.
“My son, who’s a superior court judge in Allen County said, Dad, you shouldn’t talk about things in litigation, but since I had to part in the legislation, at least I know what our intention was. I think that a preponderance of people in the country are not in favor of the total opening up of abortion because everybody has infanticide stories and everything else that are just unfortunate. You get to the point where after and what technology now after 20 weeks 22 at the latest, that baby is viable. So I mean, who advocates for the baby?” Zent said.
At the same time, Zent advocated for the health of mothers and other carve outs.
“So my right off the top I said you’ve got to have the health as a mother included in that. And eventually we pass legislation which also, and I think it was correct, included rape and incest as an exemption and neonatal anomalies as an exemption. A lot of people don’t realize in the past three years, you know, abortions in the state of Indiana, 99% of them were done in the first 12 weeks. Our legislation, it kind of cuts it back to 10 weeks for the exceptions, but it’s not a dramatic change.
“But about 70% to 80% of people said they were not in favor of abortions at any timeframe, meaning they didn’t want them all the way up until birth. As you get less time in the womb than not more and more people say it’s a right for woman to choose. I agree but it’s also who’s advocating for the baby? So we have legislation the courts are looking at it. I think that in the end we did a reasonable job. And we will see how this comes out through the court,” Zent continued.
Marijuana
On the topic of legalization of marijuana, Zent again reached to his background in health care.
“I can tell you that 70 some percent of the people in most surveys think medical marijuana should be allowed. It drops down into a little closer to 60% or there abouts for recreational use. I’ve heard the testimony. I think that we really need to look into it.
“A couple of key things. How does marijuana affect your body’s metabolism with the other medications that you may be on so people you know need to know what’s going on, if we do go that way. Law enforcement needs to let us know in states that do have it and I think there’s about 18 states now that have just recreational and about twice that many have for medical issues. Law enforcement needs to let us know if there’s a dramatic increase in people driving under the influence.”
Personal information
If reelected, Zent will be 74 when he takes office. He and his wife, Wendy, are looking forward to what he calls “real” retirement one of these days, but he did not say when that day will be.
The Zents live at Lake James and also have a home in Florida.
Zent is a 1979 graduate of the Indiana University School of Dentistry, receiving his endodontic certificate in 1985.
Zent served in both the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force.
Denny and Wendy Zent have two children, Karen and David, and seven grandchildren.
