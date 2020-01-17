When it comes to knocking back a few brews, a glass of wine or hitting shots, Indiana is just your average drinker compared to other states.
In a study put out by SafeHome.org, Indiana was ranked as the 29th "drunkest state." The nationwide rankings were based on the most recent data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the FBI, among others.
Washington D.C. was ranked No. 1 overall — as the home of national politics, maybe that's not totally surprising — while Arkansas held the 51st spot.
Based on the data, about 54% of Indiana adults drink regularly and the state posted a 4.7% increase in adult drinking rate between 2008-2017. About 25% of adults binge drink regularly.
Indiana has 3.7 craft breweries per 100,000 residents and the average Hoosier consumes about 2.11 gallons of alcohol per year.
Indiana's middle-of-the-pack ranking probably has more to do with some ancillary factors than it does with regular drinking. The state was No. 6 overall for change in drinking rate and No. 17 overall for craft breweries per capita.
But Hoosiers were 34th for regular drinking, 37th for binge drinking and 41st for consumption per capita, all in the lower third of states.
The Hoosier state has a long history with alcohol in the post-Prohibition years, including a fight for many years to legalize alcohol carryout sales on Sundays.
Sunday sales finally passed after several years of debate at the Statehouse and became legal in 2018 — although you can still only buy alcohol between noon and 8 p.m. on Sundays, as opposed to 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. any other day of the week.
Still, niche liquor laws remain. For example, Hoosiers can still only buy cold beer at liquor stores, as it's banned from being sold in grocery stores, convenience stores and pharmacies.
Indiana ranked behind Illinois (18th) and Michigan (24th), while ranking ahead of Ohio (33rd) and Kentucky (43rd) in SafeHome's rankings.
About 86% of Americans consume at least some alcohol, although fewer drink regularly and few binge drink regularly.
About 6% of Americans suffer with alcoholism, while the national alcohol-related death rate is about 12.6 per 100,000 people. Nationally, police make alcohol-related arrests at a rate of approximately 426 per 100,000 people.
