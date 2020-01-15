ANGOLA — Northeast Indiana could start to see some wintry weather possibly as early as today that could make travel difficult, especially on Friday.
The National Weather Service is calling for 2-4 inches of snow on Friday, followed by snow and freezing rain then rain on Saturday that could create icy conditions.
Snow could start falling today, though the chance is slight, at 20%.
“A storm system will bring snow Friday evening. The snow will mix with sleet and freezing rain, and then eventually become all rain by noon Saturday with snow and ice accumulations,” the National Weather Service said in a hazardous weather outlook posted to its website.
AccuWeather is predicting snowfall amounts between 1-3 inches.
On Sunday through Tuesday, the Weather Service says northeast Indiana can expect to see some lake effect snow.
Temperatures are expected to be favorable for snow Thursday and Friday then will return to unseasonably warm on Saturday. Sunday should see the mercury dip into more normal levels, perhaps a couple degrees lower than normal.
When it comes to precipitation, based on historical data available for Angola, precipitation is running about twice as much as normal for the first half of January but snowfall is half that of normal for the season. For the first half of January, Angola has received 2.47 inches of precipitation, most of which fell in the form of rain last weekend and was consistently in the 2.25-inch range across the four-county area. For the snow season, which dates to July 1, 2019, Angola has received nearly 8 inches of snowfall; the average is about 17 inches through Wednesday.
On the bright side, the lack of snow has meant there have been fewer mishaps for motorists out on northeast Indiana’s highways and byways.
“It’s all a blessing,” Steuben County Sheriff R.J. Robinson said on Tuesday. “Our accidents are down tremendously for this month.”
The first snow to hit the area, in early November, brought numerous accidents, mainly slide offs, throughout northeast Indiana.
