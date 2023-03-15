ANGOLA — Career police officer and investigator Marty McNeal is turning over the role of prosecutor's investigator in April when he hangs up his badge in favor of retirement.
McNeal, who started his career in the Fremont Town Marshal's Office then served the Steuben County Sheriff's Office starting in 1976, has been the only investigator to ever serve in the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office since the position was first created by Prosecutor Don Shively in 1990. McNeal has served under four prosecutors.
That comes to an end at the beginning of April with his retirement and the hiring of Steuben Sheriff's Deputy Pat Reardon as the new prosecutor's investigator.
Reardon will be bringing 33 years of experience with the Sheriff's Office to the prosecutor's office.
"I covet that experience. I need that experience in my office," Prosecutor Jeremy Musser said on Tuesday as he received approval to start Reardon at the same salary as McNeal from the Steuben County Council.
Reardon will actually be making less in the prosecutor's office, but Musser didn't want him to have to start at the lower, starting wage for the position, he told the council. He will make $58,572.
Musser talked about how the investigator in his office serves a very important role, the "tip of the spear," he said, who makes sure the investigatory work of other officers that bring criminal cases is on point. The investigator also works with the prosecutor step-for-step in preparation for and during trials.
"We need an experienced law enforcement officer to be in that position," Musser said.
Reardon will be retiring from the Sheriff's Office and starts working for the prosecutor on April 6.
A reception in honor of McNeal's retirement will be held on April 5 from 2-4 p.m. in the Steuben County Annex, 205 S. Martha St. It is open to the public.
