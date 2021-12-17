The good news for holiday shoppers in northeast Indiana is local small business retailers continue to have ample supplies of holiday gifts.
The bad news is that Christmas is a less than a week away.
With the holiday approaching swiftly local retailers are reporting they have a wide variety of goods in stock to meet holiday shopping needs for that person who is hard to buy for.
As major big box retailers have faced supply chain issues this holiday season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many small retailers in the northeast corner of the state report only minor issues.
With that, small businesses are reporting higher than normal sales this season.
“It (this holiday season) is one of the busiest we have had, especially with the COVID pandemic still ongoing,” said Mariah Contreras, executive director of the Shipshewana Retail Merchants Association.
That sentiment was echoed by Marc Dunker, marketing manager for the LaGrange Visitors Bureau.
He credited several holiday events held annually in Shipshewana for bringing additional visitors and shoppers to the small community in northwest LaGrange County.
'Extremely busy'
“Our holiday events have been extremely busy this year,” Dunker said. “We are seeing a lot of people from the area and outside of the area doing Christmas shopping.”
Emma Taylor-Metcalf, owner of Lyn-Maree’s Boutique, said she has seen a lot of new faces in her business in downtown Auburn.
“We have been very busy,” she said.
Fellow downtown Auburn business owner Deb Klink, owner of Paper Gourmet, said her business has been steady. She credits the customer service given by small businesses for their continued success.
“People are appreciating local business,” she said.
Libby Hysong, owner of Libby’s in downtown Angola said she believes more people are shopping locally at small businesses to help support them.
Brenda Jansen, owner of Baker’s Flowers & Gifts, in Kendallville said sales have been good this season, but her staff is gearing up for this week — one of the busiest of the year — as many of the holiday floral arrangements will be sent out this week.
She said this week is always busy with people ordering last-minute arrangements and decorations for their holiday celebrations.
The heavy volume of shoppers is important for businesses small and large as the fourth quarter of the fiscal year is critical to meet year-end sales numbers.
Financialinc.com reports that holiday shopping can account for up to 30% of a retailer’s annual sales. In 2020 holiday shopping made up 19.5% of total annual retail sales.
The National Retail Federation projected 2021 holiday retail sales to rise 8.5% to 10.5% as compared to 2020, during the heart of the coronavirus pandemic.
Some retailers report supply issues
Since the end of summer and the beginning of the holiday shopping season, reports of supply chain issues have flooded the national media.
Thankfully many small businesses in northeast Indiana have only seen small issues.
Jansen said Baker’s typically receives its Christmas merchandise in July. This year most of her normal merchandise was delayed.
“By Nov. 1 we had to cancel most of the back orders because we didn’t want them to arrive after Christmas,” she said.
Hysong said she saw a dramatic jump in shipping costs this season and things were taking longer to arrive.
Along with owning Libby’s, Hysong and her husband, Joe, own Bike and Soul in downtown Angola, which has seen dramatic supply chain issues.
She said some of the bicycle brands sold at the store are back-ordered up to a year, or at least several months due to supply chain issues at the manufacturing level.
“If you are thinking about a bike for spring or summer come in now,” she said.
Despite supply issues Hysong said they still have bicycles available for purchase.
The issue is also affecting the Amish community, which makes up a percentage of the retail market in Shipshewana.
Contreras said the Amish community is seeing issues getting glass jars used for canning and other holiday treats.
“This month things have gotten a little better,” Contreras said.
Finding that last minute holiday gift
Never fear if you haven’t found that gift for the hard-to-buy-for person on your list. Local small businesses are still fully stocked and ready to help.
Klink, owner of Paper Gourmet, which specializes in “something for all budgets and something for everyone” said she will be putting out new stocking stuffers this week.
Contreras said the unique offerings of the businesses in Shipshewana are perfect for the holiday season.
The Davis Mercantile in Shipshewana houses a variety of small businesses offering a wide variety of items.
Dunker said the shelves of the Davis Mercantile are still fully stocked for all of your holiday gift-buying needs.
