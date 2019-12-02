ANGOLA — Trine University will present its third annual STEM Research and Design Symposium from 1-3 p.m. Friday, on the concourse of the MTI Center.
The symposium features 51 student projects, the work of 91 Trine students and is free and open to the public.
Student projects will include contributions from the Bock Department of Biomedical Engineering, the McKetta Department of Chemical Engineering, the Department of Science, the Department of Exercise Science, the Department of Psychology and Social Sciences and the Department of Humanities and Communication.
Projects include departmental freshman and research projects as well as research experiences for undergraduates.
Research topics range from the effects of fatigue on ballet dancers to the design of a manufacturing facility to extract gold from ore.
The event offers Trine students the opportunity to gain valuable experience presenting their work in a professional setting. Attendees will be able to vote to determine the winner of People's Choice awards. A panel of judges will select the winners of other top project awards, including best research experiences for undergraduates and best undergraduate research.
