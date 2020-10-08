Fewer post-secondary students are defaulted on their student loans in recent years, a positive trend despite long-term concerns that student debt is becoming more unmanageable for many young Americans.
Online financial services website LendEDU compiled data from a new U.S. Department of Education report detailing student loan defaults for students who entered repayment starting in fiscal year 2017.
“A federal student loan is considered to be in default if payment is late by 270 days, or roughly nine months. Private student loan default varies by lender, but a payment that is three to four months late will typically trigger default,” LendEDU wrote in its analysis. “Federal or private student loan default will damage your credit score, while also possibly leading to the garnishment of your tax refund, Social Security benefits, or wages. In the most severe instances, you may have to deal with a debt collector, lawsuit, or even the U.S. Marshals if you continually ignore the issue.”
Student loan debt is the second-largest type of consumer debt held in America, ahead of credit card debt and behind only home mortgages. At nearly $1.7 trillion in student loans total and borrowers owing on average $29,000 upon graduation, debt payments and/or defaults have been identified as a negative force that could suppress economic growth in the future.
The good news in the new report is that, nationally, default rates dropped from 10.1% to 9.7%.
In Indiana, which ranks 27th overall for default rate, borrowers also had a slight improvement of about 1 percentage point to 9.57% default rate.
The Indiana numbers were aggregated from 79 public, private, for-profit and trade schools in the state, totaling more than 120,000 borrowers.
Massachusetts had the lowest default rate at 5.83%, while Mississippi was the worst at 15.19%.
Indiana neighbors ranked in with Illinois 10th best at 7.65%; Ohio at 33rd at 10.2%; Michigan 37th at 10.46% and Kentucky 44th at 11.9% default rates.
One of the key findings from LendEDU’s study that has been a well-defined trend over the years — for-profit institutions had the highest collective student loan default rate (14.7%), followed by public institutions (9.3%), and private institutions (6.7%).
Another trend that’s held over many years — students at four-year schools default at much lower rates that two-year programs, regardless of the school type.
Default rates are in the double digits for private and public schools at the two-year and two-to-three year level, but 6.5% and 7.1%, respectively, at the four-year level.
For-profit schools have default rates above 10% at all levels, but the four-year programs are slightly lower at 13.1% compared to 16.7% for two-year tracks.
That trend is likely due to, in part, that earnings from four-year degrees are typically significantly higher than two-year degrees, which in many states offer only a small earnings boost compared to a high-school diploma.
Two-year schools also generally attract more low-income students, who may have less resources available and therefore more likely to default than students able to attend four-year colleges and universities.
In Indiana, Rose Hulman Institute of Technology, a small, private school in Terre Haute with a renowned engineering program, had the lowest default rate of larger schools at just 0.2%. Notre Dame University in South Bend was not far behind, however, at 0.7% default rate.
Among public schools, Purdue University scored the best, with a 2.2% default rate, followed by Indiana University at 4.3% and University of Southern Indiana at 5%.
Local Trine University in Angola, while having slightly higher rates than other private universities like Depauw University, Wabash College and Butler University, scored well and below the state and national averages with a default rate of just 4.8%, a decrease of nearly 2 percentage points from the prior year.
Purdue University Fort Wayne had a defeault rate of 7.6%, higher than the main West Lafayette campus and higher than the Purdue Northwest satellite campus in Lake County.
The full report, with data for all states and hundreds of universities nationally can be found at lendedu.com/blog/student-loan-default-rates-by-school-state-2020.
