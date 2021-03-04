ANGOLA — A major U.S. audio network is taking a local competitor to federal court, accusing it of willfully infringing on two patents it holds for proprietary recording and broadcasting technology.
Weswood One LLC, a subsidiary of parent company and media giant Cumulus Media Inc., Atlanta, filed the complaint against Angola’s Local Radio Networks LLC on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana, Fort Wayne.
LRN was launched in 2015 by radio owner and operator Steve Swick. The company’s headquarters are located in Angola, but it’s website says it also has offices in Los Angeles, Dallas and Denver.
Swick is also the owner and CEO of Swick Broadcasting Corp., which owns radio stations in Indiana, Michigan and Ohio, including 100.3 WLKI-FM, Angola.
LRN produces 13 24/7 music formats and is focused on providing local broadcasters with localization and content control, its website said.
At issue is technology that allows radio stations to avoid manual insertion of local content into automated broadcasts.
Tuesday’s filing alleges that LRN is willfully infringing on two patents — Patent No. 7,860,448 (Methods and Computer Programs for Localizing Broadcast Content) and Patent No. 7,412,203 (Systems, Methods and Apparatus for Operating a Broadcast Network) — that Westwood One has held more than a decade, which are used in the production and distribution of content to radio network affiliates.
Federal court records do not show a response from or listing of legal counsel for LRN.
Bolstering its case, Westwood says LRN knew about the patent infringement prior to a May 2020 cease and desist letter it sent, because of LRN’s “targeted recruitment of former Westwood employees.” LRN employees Chris Reeves, Jonathon Steele, Chris Hatton, Matt Caldaronello and Patrick Crocker, are all former Westwood employees, who are alleged to have knowledge of the workings of Westwood’s patented program.
The suit states that other radio stations using LRN’s Radio Velocity Control system are also committing patent infringement.
Westwood says it should be entitled to compensation, or at least “a reasonable royalty,” from LRN and asks the court for a jury trial.
LRN has not filed a response to the complaint, but in a statement released to media Wednesday, called Westwood One’s claims “legally and factually baseless” and said it plants to mount a vigorous legal defense to the charges.
“Six-years after LRN’s successful launch in 2015, Westwood One is apparently giving up on trying to fairly compete and instead is trying to now use the courts to do what its programmers, engineers and affiliate sales people could not do,” the statement says. “On behalf of the independent radio owners and operators in our industry, please understand that LRN will not be bullied by a corporate radio Wall Street giant attempting to disrupt its much smaller competitor LRN and its superior team, technology and products.”
Swick, contacted Friday by email, declined comment.
Westwood’s court filing is the latest in a recent string of high-profile moments for Swick and his companies. Last month, he made national headlines for running messages mocking Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on a digital billboard outside his company’s offices.
