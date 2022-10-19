ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of gave an account of the individual school improvement plans and schools’ performance of Scholastic Aptitude Test and other education markers, and graduation rates, during Tuesday's board meeting.
Most of the district schools’ improvement plans include improving students’ performance in math and English Language Arts.
“You are going to see the theme of these first two goals really centering around math and language arts,” said Superintendent Matt Widenhoefer.
Angola High School's SAT data for the previous school year reads that 30% of the students met both benchmarks in their SAT performance — in math and in Evidence-Based Reading and Writing, and 56% and 31% of the students met their benchmarks in ERW and math, respectively.
The school graduation data for the years 2017-2021 shows that Angola High School graduation rates showed a mild decrease from 86.7% in 2017 to 83.2% in 2021 and decrease in honors diploma from 42.36% in 2017 to 31.46% in 2021.
The goals set for the school by the district for this school year in comparison to the previous year include increasing the benchmark of the students’ performance in math and reading on the SAT by 2% each from the previous year and increasing the graduation rate by 5%.
“When you look at the High School, their number one goal is the percentage of the students getting the benchmark in math on their SAT will increase by 2% from the previous year,” said Widenhoefer. “And the goal for graduation will increase by 5%.”
The measures for achieving those goals will include sticking a “failure flag” on each student’s data wall card who are failing during the first nine weeks to determine ongoing support and updating wall data based on their improvements.
Angola Middle School consistently scored above state average in ELA and math performance from 2019 to 2022, and the goal set for the school by the district is to achieve that 36% of students to score at or above 61st percentile in math and 46.7% — in ELA on the Northwest Evaluation Association test by May 2023.
MSD of Steuben County elementary schools also scored consistently above state average in terms of their students’ academic performance. However, their attendance rates tended to be lower than desirable.
“Looking at attendance goals we do have some kids who are coming back to us with a bad home for home school or passing attendance issues due to sicknesses,” said Widenhoefer.
Out of 118 Pleasant Lake Elementary School students, 35 missed more than 10% of the school year, and 30% missed 18 or more school days during the 2021-2022 school year. In Carlin Park Elementary 15% of the students were absent 10% or more of the school year.
In Hendry Park 52% of the students missed 10 or more school days, and in Ryan Park the number of the students missing 10% of the school year is 34.3%. Across the district elementary schools, the goal is to decrease the share of the students absent for 10% of the school year by 5% to 10%.
