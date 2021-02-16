INDIANAPOLIS — As Hoosiers experience some of the coldest temperatures and snowiest conditions we have seen for a while, the Postal Service is asking customers to please clear now and ice from pathways and mailboxes.
The snow and icy conditions we are seeing in our neighborhoods increase the likelihood of weather-related accidents for carriers and customers. When walking and driving conditions are icy, both drivers and pedestrians are at risk. The Postal Service needs your help to keep letter carriers safe from slips, trips or falls.
“Our letter carriers are the best in the business,” said Acting Greater Indiana District Manager Christi Johnson-Kennedy. “While they are accustomed to winter weather, they still need the cooperation of homeowners to help them reduce the risk of accidents.”
Mounds of snow and patches of ice in front of mailboxes create havoc for carriers trying to safely deliver mail. We’re asking that residents maintain a clear path to the mailbox — including steps, porches, walkways and approach from the street — and help carriers provide timely delivery of packages, cards and letters.
Residents who receive curbside mail delivery are asked to keep the approach to and from the mailbox clear of snow, or any other obstacles such as trash cans and other vehicles. The carrier needs to be able to deliver mail safely without leaving the vehicle or backing up.
"Thank you for your help in keeping our carriers safe," Johnson-Kennedy said.
