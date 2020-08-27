Three people arrested
by local police
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Wednesday and Thursday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Joshua A. Cook, 34, of the 23000 block of Lynn Street, South Bend, arrested on C.R. 100N at S.R. 327 on felony charges of domestic battery in the presence of a child and strangulation and misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• Leobrado Machuca Rodriguez, 29, of the 500 block of Hatmaker Road, Bronson, Michigan, arrested at C.R. 900W and C.R. 500N on a misdemeanor charge of operating without a driver’s license.
• Molly M. Schnepf, 39, of the 500 block of South Darling Street, arrested on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
