ANGOLA — Steuben County has officially gain status as a vote center county, effective Thursday.
Steuben County will be the 51st Indiana county to switch to the vote center model, which was approved by a 3-0 vote of the Steuben County Election Board on Monday.
“I am so very excited that Steuben County has decided to make the switch to vote centers,” County Clerk Tangi Manahan said. “I want to thank those who have worked so hard and in a bipartisan manner to move the county toward vote centers. Steuben County should be proud of its community leaders who work together for what will be best for all citizens. To all of the churches, community centers and businesses that have willingly allowed us to use their facilities as voting locations, we are forever grateful."
Simply put, no voter will be restricted to one polling location on Election Day, Manahan said. Vote centers are polling places where any eligible voter in the county may go to vote. They eliminate the need for traditional polling places and allow voters in the county more flexibility regarding where they cast their ballots.
For example, if you live in Hudson but work in Fremont, you can just stop by a vote center in the Fremont area after work instead of trying to hustle to a home precinct in order to cast your ballot on Election Day.
Steuben County will implement the use of vote centers during the 2022 Primary Election. There will be seven vote center locations across Steuben County for voters to use on Election Day, as well as absentee voting at the Steuben County Courthouse the 28 days prior to election. One satellite location will be used for the two Saturday’s prior to election.
“Ultimately, our goal is to make voting easier and more convenient for the voters of Steuben County while also saving county money,” County Clerk Tangi Manahan said. “As always, we value the feedback of our constituents and encourage you to voice your questions or concerns.”
By eliminating polling places, it will reduce the county's cost of running elections, also.
In the 2020 election, Steuben County took advantage of the option to reduce the number of polling places to seven due to the COVID-19 pandemic. People still had to vote in their geographic regions, but that gave the county a trial run of sorts with seven polling places.
Wayne, Tippecanoe and Cass counties piloted the vote center program in Indiana from 2007-2010. Now, because of the success those counties experienced, both the Indiana House and Senate passed legislation that allows all Indiana counties the option of becoming a vote center county.
The neighboring counties of DeKalb and Noble have vote centers.
To learn more about how vote centers operate, to review counties’ vote center plans or to access research on vote centers and their success, visit VoteCenters.IN.gov.
