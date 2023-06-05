LAGRANGE — Friends, family, faculty and staff gathered in the Prairie Heights High School gymnasium on Sunday to watch as the class of 2023 graduated.
The graduation ceremony saw 94 students receive their diplomas and celebrated the impressive accomplishments of the seniors. Class secretary Kyran Meek delivered the welcoming address.
Meek took the chance to speak to the graduates and invite them to think back on the memories they made with their classmates.
“Most of us have known each other for 12 years, with some joining and some leaving us along the way. Twelve years. Over half your lives, you’ve been surrounded by the same people with the same goal and now we’ve all accomplished that goal,” Meek said.
He also spoke about keeping the same momentum the students had learned throughout their time at Prairie Height High School.
“Keep the same attitude and mindset that put you where you are now and I’m sure you will all succeed in whatever you choose to do. One thing you should never forget regardless of where life takes you is where you came from and what it means to be a Panther,” Meek said.
The class secretary then led the graduates and the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance and said a short prayer. Salutatorian Leyton Byler then took the podium for his speech. He began with humorous remarks regarding his Top 10 honor.
Byler went on to thank the school’s faculty and his family. He continued by introducing what he believed defines the class of 2023.
“Our true mantra: not taking anything too seriously,” Byler said. “Regardless of the situation or outcome, such as preparing for a project or the grade on that project, the best memories from high school are those we have embraced with character rather than seriousness.”
The salutatorian went on to explain the importance of appreciating every moment to its fullest.
“We may not have paid the most attention or gotten the perfect A+, but we got to laugh a lot, make a joke here and there and create memories that will last far longer than any project or test,” Byler said.
Class president Emily Anders was up next to give the inspirational address. Beginning by recognizing the ceremony’s location, Anders viewed graduation as coming full circle.
“It feels good to be in the gym like this because so many things have happened in here and we put so much effort this year into this moment and it feels really strange,” Anders said.
She then asked her fellow graduates to look to their left and right while remembering their high school friends and their family that came to support them. Similar to the speech prior, she also extended a thank you to the school’s teachers.
The president also talked about the personal story of getting her license when she was 16. As Anders started driving alone for the first time, she realized something.
“I decided then that maybe I should use what I learned in driver’s training and actually look in my rearview mirror,” Anders said. “I swear I saw my younger self riding a bike down that very road and I think that’s a very important thing to think about as you graduate today because so many little things have happened here in order to get to this moment, you don’t even realize how different you are in both scenarios until you’re exactly where you wanted to be.”
Looking toward the future, the graduate brought her own speech full circle.
“I want you all to leave here tonight so excited for what’s going to happen tomorrow and the day after that and next day for the rest of your life. But don’t forget to look behind you, actually use your mirrors,” Anders said.
She ended her inspirational address by reminiscing about the fond memories the class of 2023 shared from in the classroom to athletic events and teacher versus student competitions.
“I can’t even list all the amazing stories that happened here and I hope you have a long list as well,” Anders said. “So I’ll leave you with one last thought, before we go our separate ways. Don’t become a stranger, drive safe.”
The Prairie Heights High School band played, “Waltz Scenario” before Conner Keeslar got on stage for his valedictorian speech. He too recognized the dedication of the school’s faculty and staff and their devotion to graduates’ education. Keeslar continued by listing off the opportunities Prairie Heights offers students: advance placement and dual credit programs, Impact Institute classes and the interdisciplinary cooperative education program.
The valedictorian went on to thank the class of 2023.
“These are your friends, years from now, you’ll remember the memories you created with those you see sitting beside you today. When writing this speech, I thought of one word to describe our class and that one word is competitive,” Keeslar said.
He explained that that same competitiveness was seen in athletics, in the classroom and through extracurricular activities.
The high school’s choir sang “Until We Meet Again,” the group’s three seniors took the stage after to sing Prairie Heights’ alma mater. Before handing the graduates their diplomas, Principal Jeremy Swander took the opportunity to personally address the class of 2023.
Swander provided that 26 graduates earned an academic honors diploma, 13 a technical honors diploma and 48 a CORE40 diploma. He offered more data by explaining 31 students plan to attend a four-year college or university, 10 a two-year college or vocational school and two entering the military.
The principal highlighted the accomplishments of both the students and the staff. He named the seven seniors part of the school’s theater production and the top nine students, all within a tenth of a GPA point from each other.
“You should all be proud to be Panthers and the many accomplishments and successes that you guys have had. You have demonstrated to everyone that you’re ready for life beyond high school,” Swander said.
Graduates walked across the stage and received both a diploma and their chosen flower, the blood rose. Class treasurer Abby Teller delivered the closing remarks. She encouraged her classmates to consider the community of alumni they just joined and to always remember their roots.
The class of 2023 gathered in a circle, with their song “‘Til You Can’t,” playing in the background, and held candles as one flame became several shared among the group. The graduates celebrated with family and friends after the ceremony.
