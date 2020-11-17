LAKE JAMES — It's a far cry from 25 years ago when Pokagon State Park was overrun with deer.
Vegetation was decimated. The deer herd was all but domestic, malnourished and well undersized compared to their brethren who live outside the 1,200-acre park.
In 1995, when the first deer hunt to control the herd at Pokagon took place, it was estimated there were 200 deer living in the park.
There were 58 hunters for the first hunt and they took 124 deer.
Twenty-five years later, there were 55 hunters who showed up out of the 70 drawn with 33 who returned for the second day of the hunt on Tuesday. There were 27 deer taken Monday in the park and one taken from the eight bowhunters who showed up to hunt both days out of 15 names drawn in Trine State Recreation area.
Many of the hunters who try to help the park maintain its deer population are regulars, often making it a three-day weekend so they can hunt Monday only. On Tuesday 33 hunters returned.
"We had a few new comers," said Nicky Ball, Pokagon's interpretive naturalist.
Some take advantage of staying at Potawatomi Inn.
"We have a couple groups staying over at the Inn," Ball said.
And Campground 3 is still open, she added. "I think a couple took us up on that."
The park is closed to the public for the hunt starting on Sunday.
There were 32 deer taken last year after a hiatus in 2018.
Since the early days, the vegetation has returned to the park's understory of the forest. The health of the herd has improved markedly, with many wildlife officials saying the deer are normal sized in comparison with those living outside the park. And the wildlife diversity has also improved.
