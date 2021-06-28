ANGOLA — Trine University’s T. Furth Center for the Performing Arts was bustling Saturday evening with community cheer as the first ever Angola’s Got Talent took over the stage.
“It was heartwarming to be on both sides of the stage to see the support of the community meeting the passion of the performers,” said Tom Adamson, executive director of Cahoots.
Angola’s Got Talent was a fundraiser for Cahoots Coffee Cafe that starred local contestants in youth and adult categories who competed for locally-sponsored cash prizes.
Coming out on top were Judah Witmer, who won the youth category with his comedic interpretation of the movie character and title role, “Napoleon Dynamite.” Adult winner was Alyssa Anzelmo, who sang “Alleluia,” a choral movement written by Mozart.
While this was the talent show’s first year, many people from the community and beyond came to support Cahoots and the 17 contestants.
Contestants
Youth category
• Elise Baker
• Kathryn Baker
• Phoenix Baker
• Raigyn Dobson
• Sienna Fee
• Brooklynn Sweeney
• Ivy Witmer
• Judah Witmer
Adult category
• Alyssa Anzelmo
• Apart We Fall (band)
• Blazers Dance Team of Easterseals RISE
• John Claudy
• Kevin Doe
• Elayna Hasty
• Jim McGee
• Aubrie Stackhouse
• The Orphans (band)
Once the performances were complete, Adamson, the show’s emcee, played guitar and sang on stage while judges George Gilbert, June Julien, Jeri Mow and Rebecca Thompson conferred to decide the winners.
The audience enjoyed Adamson’s musical improvisation so much that they sang along and called for more whenever he asked the judges if they needed more time.
Finally, though, the judges gave their decision.
Winners
Winners and prizes for the youth category included:
• First place, $300 sponsored by Colleen Everage/Fred Beck & Associates: Judah Witmer
• Second place, $200 sponsored by Delora Shrewsburg/Artesian Wellness and Stables: Kathryn Baker
• Third place, $100 sponsored by Archery Tag: Elise Baker
Winners and prizes for the adult category included:
• First place, $300 sponsored by Tom Green Engineering: Alyssa Anzelmo
• Second place, $200 sponsored by Croxton & Roe Insurance: John Claudy
• Third place, $100 sponsored by First Federal Savings Bank of Angola: Kevin Doe
The contestants all joined on stage for the announcement of the winners, and the audience congratulated everyone for a show well done.
“It was better than I expected,” said Amy Oberlin, president of Cahoots Coffee Cafe Board of Directors.
After the show, Anzelmo announced that she would be donating her $300 prize to Easterseals RISE.
Angola’s Got Talent was made possible by Trine University, the Steuben County Tourism Bureau, Michiana Door, Angola Lions Club and Colleen Everage/Fred Beck & Associates.
