CLEAR LAKE — A new fund at the Steuben County Community Foundation is expecting to get a boost following a 6-mile swim by Brett Buehrer at Clear Lake Saturday morning.
The Brett and Dana Buehrer family from New York had been spending a lot of quality time at the dinner table at the lake, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rather than stay in the city during the pandemic shutdown, they came to Clear Lake at the end of March, where the whole family conducted their lives — work and school — virtually.
With those family talks about the issues of the day, the children of Brett and Dana decided they wanted to do something for diversity on the heels of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the Black Lives Matter movement.
It has led to the formation of the Community Inclusiveness Fund at the Steuben County Community Foundation. So far, about $10,000 has been raised and the hope is to grow the fund, fueled in part through pledges per mile for a 6-mile swim Brett plans to complete on Saturday, the first official fundraiser for the fund.
“It was kind of in the course of dialoging about how can we matter in this whole movement,” Brett said. “It was really my children.”
Those teens, Madeline, Graeme and Charlotte Buehrer, realized they could have much more impact in Steuben County than their home in suburban New York City so they set out to see how they could do something.
After brainstorming about how they could make a difference in Steuben County, the family met with Jennifer Danic, executive director of the Steuben County Community Foundation, and came up with the new fund.
“We are pleased the Buehrer family has started a donor advised fund to facilitate diversity education and outreach within Steuben County. SCCF will be helping the family make recommendations for grants to promote equity, diversity, and inclusiveness for all people in the coming months and years,” Danic said. “We’re very excited about this.”
There’s all sorts of material being distributed around Clear Lake, and now there’s Saturday’s 6-mile swim.
“I said I can probably swim around the lake,” said Brett, who has spent all of his 53 years living visiting Clear Lake with family. This year, instead of six weeks at the lake, it has been some four months due to the pandemic.
Brett, a volunteer with the original Clear Lake Lions 10-kilometer run, decided why not do a swim around the perimeter of the lake and collect pledges per mile? So that’s what he’ll set out to do on Saturday, starting at 7 a.m. at the public beach at the Steuben County Park. Dana will follow him on a pontoon.
Brett hopes to complete the swim by noon.
“For us, it’s kind of been a neat experience,” Brett said, pointing out that of the numerous funds at the Foundation, not is specifically about diversity.
“It was really timely for them,” Brett said.
Foundation officials will work with the Buehrers on granting funds, though Brett said they would rely heavily on the expertise of Foundation staff.
“I think a very important thing that’s important to us, as summer residents here, we don’t know the needs of the community,” Brett said.
There will be a primary focus on programing in schools and community-based organizations. Over time, the Foundation will expand the focus of the Community Inclusiveness Fund to promote equity, diversity and inclusiveness for all populations, especially those with a heightened vulnerability.
There are a few ways to make a donation to the fund per mile swam by Brett on Saturday. All donations will be tax deductible through the Foundation. Donations can be made online at steubenfoundation.org, mailed directly to the Steuben Country Community Foundation, 1701 N. Wayne St., Angola, IN 46703, or dropped off to the Buehrer’s Clear Lake residence at 101 Sandpoint Road, Fremont. Designate your donation for the Community Inclusiveness Fund.
