Four people arrested by police on Monday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Monday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Nick J. Carunchia, 31, of the 9500 block of West Smith Street, Yorktown, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Mark A. Cates, 57, homeless, arrested on C.R. 650W near U.S. 20, arrested on charges of felony theft and habitual traffic offender and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, possession of marijuana or hashish, criminal mischief, possession of paraphernalia and criminal recklessness.
• Crystal L. Levitz, 35, of the 5600 block of East C.R. 250N, LaGrange, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor theft.
• Michael A. Strack, 60, of the 200 block of West South Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
