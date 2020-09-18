AUBURN — The Family Video store in west Auburn is going out of business, but stores in Angola and Kendallville will remain open, a company official said Friday.
The Auburn store’s business has not recovered from a temporary closing earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Scott James, Family Video’s district manager for Indiana, Ohio and Michigan.
A liquidation sale of the Auburn store’s inventory has begun, and it will continue until Oct. 25 unless the merchandise is sold before then.
Family Video is closing approximately 175 of its 500 stores, James said. All stores are owned by the family-controlled company, with no franchisees.
One of Fort Wayne’s two stores, on State Street, also is closing.
James said the Angola and Kendallville stores have been performing well since their reopening after this spring’s shutdown. He believes their freestanding, company-owned buildings give them an advantage over the Auburn store, which leases space in a strip mall anchored by a Kroger store.
The Angola and Kendallville stores benefit from their freestanding message signs, which the Auburn store does not have, James said.
The video store business has been hampered by a lack of new, popular movie releases that lead to video rentals, James said.
“What really hurt us was the studios not putting out new movies for us,” he said.
