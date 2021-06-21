PLEASANT LAKE — Alan B. Jones, 56, of Angola, wrecked his Harley Davidson motorcycle at the intersection of CR 500 S and CR 225 W Saturday afternoon around 1 p.m.
Police investigation said Jones had been traveling east on CR 500 S when the vehicle began swerving back and forth before going completely off the road into an embankment.
A witness, who had been following Jones, reported that Jones’s head had moved backwards before the swerving began and that he might have experienced some sort of medical event prior to the crash.
The witness, along with other passersby, told Steuben County Communications that Jones was not breathing after he crashed his motorcycle. They administered CPR, and Jones resumed breathing prior to medical personnel arriving on scene.
Jones was transported to Parkview Regional Hospital, Fort Wayne, by Samaritan helicopter for internal injuries to his head and chest. Jones had not been wearing a helmet when he crashed.
The roadway was dry, and the skies were clear at the time of the crash. Alcohol is currently not believed to be a contributing factor.
The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident. Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the scene were the Indiana State Police, Steuben County EMS, Parkview Samaritan helicopter and Pleasant Lake Fire Department.
