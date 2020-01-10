ANGOLA — We’ve all been there before: A wreck has traffic backed up and police are diligently working to safely move traffic around the scene while emergency personnel do their work.
You get up to the scene of the wreck and admit, you just have to look, right? What was it that caused the traffic to slow to a stop or crawl? Are their bodies strewn about? Has a vehicle been damaged beyond recognition?
Steuben County Sheriff R.J. Robinson is requesting all motorists pay close attention when they are in one of these situations and make sure they follow instructions of the police working the scene.
“Please be aware of your surroundings and use due regard when following instruction or directions from all of our emergency services law-enforcement, fire, emergency medical service or wrecker services and anyone that may be assisting any of those listed entities at a scene,” Robinson said. “It is up to us to take care of one another and try to have a little understanding as to what we are trying to accomplish, with safety being the first thing at any scene. Thank you.”
Robinson made his plea after his chief deputy, Mike Meeks, was struck by a motorist while he was directing traffic around a wreck scene on S.R. 120, west of C.R. 175W, on Thursday morning.
Meeks didn’t suffer any injuries, perhaps other than some stiffness after having been knocked to the ground by a pickup truck.
To get around the eastern-most Snow Lake curve where the accident occurred, officers were directing motorists through C.R. 175W in hopes that they would take it to C.R. 700N so they could return on to westbound S.R. 120. Eastbound S.R. 120 motorists were driving south on S.R. 175 in order to get around the wreck, leaving the area by turning east on S.R. 120.
That’s where Meeks was struck by a pickup truck driven by Gary T. Thompson, 53, Middleton.
“The Indiana State Police reminds all drivers of the importance to being well rested before getting behind the wheel, and to always pay full attention while driving,” Sgt. Brian Walker of the Indiana State Police said.
Meeks said Thompson immediately got out of his truck to check on him. He also apologized.
Meeks was treated at the scene and also sought care at Urgent Care of Cameron Hospital.
