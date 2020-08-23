AUBURN — Downtown Auburn becomes an art gallery every summer.
Each year, 20 local artists work their magic on wooden items chosen for an outdoor art exhibition. In past years, they have transformed objects such as miniature wheelbarrows and Adironack chairs into art objects.
This year marks the 11th outdoor art exhibit sponsored by the Downtown Auburn Business Association and Auburn Main Street organization.
For this summer, with a theme of “Enjoy the Outdoors,” the artists have transformed garden potting benches using their varied imaginations.
Cassondra Shulenburg of Auburn titled her creation “Philocaly,” which means “for the love of beauty.” Her design features hair bows, a comb, jewelry and makeup encased in a resin top. A hairdresser, Shulenburg owns KJS Creations, a business making hair bows.
Sonia Stauffer’s entry, “There’s a Fungus Among Us,” features four types of small mushrooms she created on a 3-D printer, real shelf mushrooms and “pheasant back” bracket fungi made from chicken wire, insulation and papier mache.
“I wanted to show that there are so many types of mushrooms out there in the woods that many don’t know a lot about, and more prize edibles that are just as tasty as the famous morel mushroom,” Stauffer said.
The benches were made by carpenters Craig Presley and Chase Harker of 4 Quarter Wood Products at Pleasant Lake.
The garden benches will be on display until Sept. 16, when they will be auctioned with proceeds split between each artist and the Downtown Auburn Business Association.
Cash awards also will be presented to artists. Auction proceeds will be used to fund future summer art exhibits and other events and activities throughout the year in downtown Auburn.
The auction traditionally takes place under a tent in downtown Auburn, following a celebratory dinner.
This year, the format will shift to a mobile dinner. On Sept. 16, volunteers will deliver a large gift bag with a gourmet dinner of heavy hors d’oeuvres to each ticket holder.
At 7 p.m., an online auction will begin for the 20 garden benches, with bidding closing at 8 p.m. Bidding officially will begin Sept. 9 on mobile devices.
Tickets may be purchased at daba4auburn.org.
The complete list of entries in this year’s exhibition:
• “Rustic Reflections,” by Jody Prokupek, sponsored by Auburn Essential Services;
• “The Potter’s Gate,” by Amy Buchs, sponsored by Blevins Builders;
• “Philocaly,” by Cassondra Shulenburg, sponsored by Cookie Nook, KJS Creations and Skye Blue Photography;
• “Plant a Seed, Watch it Grow,” by Angie Gilliam, sponsored by Castle One Realty;
• “A Garden Full of Greenes,” by Jessica L.D. Greene, sponsored by Community Foundation of DeKalb County;
• “Everything You Need,” by Tracy Maloy, sponsored by Donavan Insurance Services Inc.;
• “Victorian Outdoor Theatre,” by Kathy Minnich, sponsored by Dr. Andy Dircksen;
• “Whooterville,” by Shellie Bellinger, sponsored by Jimelle Flooring Inc.;
• “Flower Crowns,” by Emma Taylor-Metcalf, sponsored by The Olive Twist Inc.;
• “America the Beautiful,” by Josh Lehman, sponsored by Ron and Lori Grate;
• “There’s a Fungus Among Us,” by Sonia Stauffer, sponsored by KPC Media Group;
• “Margaritaville,” by Paige Marks, sponsored by Team Quality Services;
• “Kinda Groovy,” by Celina Timmerman, sponsored by Tempus Technologies;
• “Road Trip,” by Cheryl Boltz, sponsored by Dr. and Mrs. James A. Roberts;
• “Deep Sea Terrors,” by Abigail Garman, sponsored by The Garden Gate Nursery Inc.;
• “A Single Seed Can Produce Much Fruit”, by Rita Long, sponsored by Zeedyk Tree Service;
• “Kaleidoscope,” by Michaele Marks, sponsored by The Garden Gate Nursery Inc.;
• “Scales and Tales”, by Alisha Getts, sponsored by JD Metcalf Properties, LLC;
• “Insecta,” by John Platt IV, sponsored by R.P. Wakefield Co. Inc.; and
• “Gardeners Know the Best Dirt,” by John Platt III, sponsored by Byler Lane Winery.
