Several arrested on Wednesday, Thursday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday and Thursday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Mark E. Bailey, 63, homeless, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Craig A. Bartlett, 38, of the 1100 block of West C.R. 463S, Hartford City, arrested on North Wayne Street at Calvary Lane on charges of felony motor vehicle theft and misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior.
• Victoria M. Collins, 37, of the 100 block of Ivywood Court, Arrested in the 1200 block of West Maumee Street on charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Jeremy L. Combs, 32, of the 600 block of North Williams Street, arrested at the jail on warrants alleging felony and misdemeanor counts of contempt of court.
• Kimberly A. Custer, 28, of the 3600 block of West C.R. 588N, Huntington, arrested at the jail on warrants alleging felony probation violation and failure to return to lawful detention.
• Tierra N. Hamlet, 26, of the 5200 block of South Anthony Boulevard, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court.
• Bradley G. Kiser, 24, of the 4300 block of West U.S. 20, arrested at Gale and Darling streets on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine.
• Joel C. Loftus, 38, of the 1100 block of Crestview Drive, arrested in the 3300 block of S.R. 127 on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Damon S. Miller, 32, of the 6800 block of South C.R. 800W, Pleasant Lake, arrested at Maumee and Wayne streets on charges of felony operating a vehidle while intoxicated with a prior and habitual traffic offender and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Ian W. Scroggs, 29, of the 300 block of Northcrest Drive, arrested on C.R. 200W at C.R. 200N, on misdemeanor a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.