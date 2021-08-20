ANGOLA — It's highly likely that Joshua A. Kelley will ever see the light of day from beyond prison walls for the rest of his life.
Kelley is facing up to 195 years in prison for being found guilty of two counts of attempted murder and six other charges related to a June 14, 2018, standoff with police in rural Fremont.
Kelley, 39, Waterloo, was found guilty by a Steuben Superior Court jury on Thursday afternoon, less than three hours after the jury was given the case. The trial was scheduled to take five days but lasted four.
Kelley will be sentenced on Oct. 7 by Judge William Fee. Originally sentencing was set for September but defense attorney Robert Hardy requested it be rescheduled for a later date.
Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Musser was pleased with the outcome in the case.
"The guilty verdicts represent a right and just decision in a case where police officers were attacked by the defendant. The Steuben County Prosecutor's Office intends to argue for a sentence that fits the severity of the crimes committed," Musser said in a prepared statement.
In addition to two counts of Level 1 felony attempted murder, Kelley was found guilty of pointing a firearm at another, a Level 6 felony; carrying of a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor; manufacturing methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; possession of methamphetamine while in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony; possession of methamphetamine in a vehicle while in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony; and theft, a Level 6 felony.
The sentence can range from 67-195 years in prison, depending on a number of factors Fee can consider.
One of the key factors came after the jury found Kelley guilty on the initial eight counts. Following that portion of the trial, the jury had to return to hear evidence on whether Kelley deserved to be found guilty of being a habitual offender, which they did, on four counts.
Each of those habitual offender enhancements carry 6-20 additional years in prison apiece, a possible additional 80 years total.
"Thank you to the jurors who listened closely to the evidence and worked very hard serving their community over the last four days," Musser said.
Hardy indicated an appeal would be filed on behalf of Kelley.
Earlier this year Kelley was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison on meth and firearms charges.
During the seven-hour standoff at the Traveler's Inn on S.R. 120, just east of C.R. 50W, Kelley fired three shots at police, twice in response to pepper gas being shot into the motel room where he was holed up.
When the incident initially unfolded, Kelley fired directly at then-Fremont Police Officer Jordan Trippe shortly after he and three other officers left the motel room upon finding Kelley in the bathroom, holding a gun that was pointed squarely at Steuben Sheriff’s Deputy Pat Reardon.
Trippe and the other officers ran from the motel room. Trippe turned to the right and ran about four parking spaces away and took a position by a parked Kia sports utility vehicle.
With Trippe standing at the rear of the vehicle, Kelley exited the motel room and fired one shot, hitting the rear quarter panel of the Kia. Trippe said he could clearly see Kelley and saw a flash out of the gun barrel after it was shot.
Kelley then returned to the room and barricaded himself in for an afternoon that included negotiations with police and eventually gas being fired in the room to try to flush Kelley out.
He finally gave himself up after he could no longer stand the gas.
Kelley was treated at the scene and taken to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital for treatment from the gas. Upon his release, he was taken into custody and he agreed to speak with investigators.
The case has worked its way through the courts over the past three years with a number of different proceedings. The case was set to go to trial earlier this year but it could not because of an Indiana Supreme Court moratorium on trials due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic also had an imprint on the trial this week. Jury selection was conducted in the Steuben Community Center Multipurpose Room to ensure proper distancing. Once the trial reached the Superior Court in the Steuben County Courthouse, the jury was seated in the gallery section, again to provide distancing.
The jury box became the gallery and only five people at a time could watch the trial. When that gallery was full, people could watch from a nearby counsel room on the second floor of the Courthouse where the proceedings were shown on a live video feed.
There were 12 jurors in the case and three alternates, two of whom had to be called into service. One of the jurors was excused right before the trial began for a family health issue. Then another juror was excused because of exposure to COVID-19 to a family member at daycare, forcing that juror to return home to stay with a child in quarantine.
