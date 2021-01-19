ANGOLA — The Steuben County Highway Department will continue to evaluate its winter treatment mix, but for now will stay with the formula that’s been used a few years.
The Highway Department treats roads with a mix that’s two parts sand and one part sand, said Steuben County Highway Engineer Jen Sharkey.
The county uses this mix because of the cost of salt, which if a pure mix of salt were the only treatment, it would cost $820 per 10-ton load, she said at Tuesday’s meeting of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
The current mixture of 2:1 sand to salt costs about $320 per 10-ton load. If the county were to go with 1:1, it would be $435 per 10 tons.
“We want to serve our community to the best of our abilities,” Sharkey said.
That includes being budget conscious and also taking into consideration the environment.
Sharkey said too much salt on the roads could end up leaching into lakes, causing harm to the county’s numerous lakes and waterways.
“It’s not an easy task but we’ll keep adjusting,” Sharkey said.
She’s had some residents tell Superintendent Derrick Iddings that they would prefer either 100% salt or nothing at all. The Highway Department isn’t going to make decisions based on individual residents but rather will have to look out to the best interest of all of the motoring public. There was one year, Sharkey said, when money was tight so the county went with a 3:1 sand-to-salt mix.
“We’re not going to satisfy everyone,” Commission President Wil Howard said. “I think we keep going the direction we’re going.”
Sharkey said the county won’t be moving in a direction similar to the Indiana Department of Transportation. She said INDOT has pavement sensors that help determine what sort of treatment to use. INDOT often will pretreat roads with a brine mixture when icy conditions are expected.
Meanwhile, the Highway Department took bids on reconstruction of Bridge 17, the Hanselman Road bridge that’s being funded 75% by state Community Crossings money. The bids ranged between about $562,970 and $698,722. The four bids presented all were under the $720,000 estimate for the cost of replacement for the bridge.
At $720,000, the county’s share would be about $180,000. If the low bid of $562,970 is accepted, the county’s share would be about $140,743. That’s a savings of nearly $40,000 in local money.
The bids were taken under advisement.
Late last year, Steuben County was awarded $1 million in Community Crossings money. That will leverage into about $1.3 million in local projects once the local match is added.
