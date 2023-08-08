Three people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Monday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Aaron M. Harp, 42, of the 6000 block of North Market Road, Orland, arrested in the 100 block of East Gale Street on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Mark E. Mitchell Jr., 35, of the 500 block of William Street, arrested at the jail on a charge of felony escape.
• Kelsey D. Overholt, 27, of the 700 block of West North Street, Fremont, arrested on Wohlert Street north of Harcourt Road on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
