FREMONT — Fremont resident Adeline Noyes likes learning foreign languages, and one she is learning is Russian.
Competing with thousands of applicants from high schools across the United States, Noyes won a National Security Language Initiative for Youth (NSLI‐Y) scholarship from the U.S. Department of State to go to Estonia for six weeks.
“I had a fantastic time there,” Noyes said.
Launched in 2006 as part of a multi-agency U.S. government initiative, NSLI‐Y increases the number of young Americans with the language skills necessary to advance international dialogue, promote economic prosperity and innovation worldwide, and contribute to national security by building understanding across cultures.
Noyes said she initially learned about the program while still in her freshman year, but because of COVID she was unable to apply. She ended up applying this year, and she was selected, and with a group of 12 students she went to Estonia to the city of Narva where she studied at Narva College.
Noyes said American students were unable to go to Russia because of the war in Ukraine, and three groups of students instead headed to three post-Soviet countries — Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan in Central Asia and Estonia in Europe.
Noyes said that she got interested in learning languages when learning French and Latin, and that the Russian language system resembled that of Latin. She said she started to learn Russian before the program started on her own at home.
“I started learning it on my own at home, and then this trip was an opportunity to learn it in country with immersion,” said Noyes.
She said she had a couple of books, and she also started a virtual online course that was offered by NSLI-Y that lasted for eight weeks. Noyes then tried to find further online classes, but it was difficult to find something that worked with her schedule.
“I ended up working mostly with like a workbook that had recordings that went with it,” she said.
Noyes said that her language improved greatly after the program because she spent five to seven hours a day learning it in the classes, and she also had to communicate with her host family, and that Narva was also a Russian speaking city.
“My babushka who I lived with was Russian,” said Noyes. (A babushka is literally a granny but can be used as a sympathetic way to describe an older woman in Russian.)
She said she loved the program, and that a small city of Narva reminded her of Angola. At the same time, there were a lot of things that she was not used to as an American. Noyes said the public transport system was different, and she liked the fact that almost all teenagers could speak a foreign language — be it English, German or another language.
“There are currently still schools that are teaching Russian and teaching Estonian, and most students can speak English or German, or some other language from a very young age because they have a very strong education system,” she said.
Noyes also liked her professors, especially because they were always willing to give more homework to their students. She also liked to explore the country and get to know the European way of life where lots of languages melded. She said that her only regret was that they did not manage to go to St. Petersburg in Russia, which is just two hours away from Narva.
“Again, since we are American students, they couldn’t make it work,” said Noyes.
She now plans to continue to learn Russian at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology as part of her civil engineering and international studies this fall. Some of her professors already offered Noyes to speak to her during lunch.
“Hopefully, I can keep talking with friends and find other ways that I can continue speaking so I don’t lose what I got from the trip,” she said.
Many NSLI-Y alumni, said a NSLI‐Y prepared statement, go on to pursue education and careers vital to U.S. national security and credit the program experience with helping them improve their academic, leadership and cross-cultural communication skills. Noyes, too, wants to apply her knowledge of languages in her career.
“I also kind of wanted to go into international studies or international relations, so learning languages was something that would be applicable to career and college,” said Noyes.
The U.S. State Department conducts study abroad programs for more than 1,000 American high school students and approximately 3,000 foreign high school students each year. For more information, visit https://exchanges.state.gov/highschool.
Noyes is the daughter of Brad and Jill Noyes.
