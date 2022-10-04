ANGOLA — The U.S. 20 Medal of Honor highway flag was passed from Indiana to Ohio at a ceremony at Angola American Legion Monday.
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, State Rep. Dennis Zent, R-Angola, and National Commander Vincent Troiola were present at the event commemorating American veterans.
“We are gathering here for a very special occasion as highway 20 is officially recognized as the medal of honor highway,” said Banks.
He said although roughly 40 millions Americans have served in the armed forces since the Civil War, only 35,025 of them have earned the Medal of Honor and 67 of those come from Indiana.
Banks mentioned that one of those 67 who is still alive today is Sammy Davis, and although he could not be present at the event, his story was still incredible, as Davis’s unit came under heavy fire in the jungles of South Vietnam.
“With little regard for his own life Sgt. Davis’s actions included manning a machine gun to give his fellow patriots covering fire,” said Banks.
Those actions, said the congressman, still inspire American patriots today and remind the nation that it is heroes like him that truly make America great. Banks said some of Davis’s other actions included shelling and crossing a river to save three of his fellow soldiers despite not knowing how to swim.
“All of this to me is utterly remarkable,” said Banks.
By commemorating every recipient of the medal of honor Americans were returning to them a debt of gratitude, noted the Senator. Banks did not mention that, but it was said by other participants of the ceremony that he himself took a leave of absence to serve in Afghanistan during the operation Enduring Freedom.
Banks instead said that it was Zent whose legislative efforts at the Statehouse made the ceremony possible. Zent, who is a Vietnam War veteran, said that the legislation Banks was referring to was requested more than two years ago. He also mentioned that although it has never happened in Indiana, but in other areas of the U.S., and especially in big cities, he did not always feel as respected as in small communities like Angola.
“That’s why I like to call this home,” said Zent.
Commander of American Legion Post 31 Alex Dobson said that it was an important ceremony of passing off the medal of honor highway flag to Ohio, since U.S. 20 was the longest U.S. highway. It runs from Oregon to Massachusetts.
Troiola said that the medal of honor recipients deserve all the recognition they can get because they went out there; and they did things over and beyond the call of duty to save their own troops’ lives and to defend American freedom.
“There is never enough recognition we can give them,” said Troiola.
Troiola’s aide Gary Schacher said that it was a lucky coincidence that the U.S. national commander happened to be in Indiana for the ceremony. The commander has to visit every state, and it was his week to visit Indiana, said Schacher. The American Legion Department of Indiana Commander Jim Daube said they were lucky that the National Commander spent the whole day with them.
“Every medal of honor recipient has served to save America as we know it,” said Banks.
