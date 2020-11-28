FREMONT — Snow is possible late today through Tuesday after an unseasonably warm weekend, as students return to school following their Thanksgiving break, and for some, a return to in-person learning after a break to ease the effects of COVID-19 cases and quarantines.
The National Weather Service Northern Indiana on Saturday afternoon was calling for a 50% chance of snow tonight and again Monday and a 30% chance on Tuesday. Monday is also supposed to be windy, with speeds between 15-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.
While the Weather Service had yet to issue alerts as of Saturday afternoon, AccuWeather, which provides weather forecasts for this newspaper, was predicting northeast Indiana could receive 3-6 inches of snow through the event.
This isn’t typically a snowy time of year for northeast Indiana, historical data says. For Fort Wayne and Angola, normal snowfall on Nov. 30 is one-tenth of an inch, National Weather Service climate data says. Total snowfall by this time of year can measure up to 2.0 inches.
The area has already received a few dustings of snow already in November, but no significant accumulation.
