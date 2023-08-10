FREMONT — Wednesday was the first day back for Fremont Community Schools. As students, teachers and administrators started the 2023-24 school year, it remained an ordinary Wednesday for Greg Mohler.
Retiring after 38 years in education, Mohler served as Fremont Middle School’s principal from 2016-23. Even with his experience elsewhere around the area, Fremont will always be special to the former educator.
When he began his career as a teacher in 1985, Mohler taught physical education and health at Fremont Community Schools. His journey through the profession eventually brought him full circle as an administrator.
“I was a teacher and I coached; I coached about everything you can think of. I didn’t even think about administration until about year 13,” said Mohler.
After obtaining his administrators license, he remained at Fremont for two more years. A position finally opened and the teacher headed to Norwell High School in 2001.
During his first of three principal positions, he learned valuable lessons and experienced several areas of success. Norwell’s academics, athletics and music programs all accomplished major feats.
In 2009, Mohler decided he had done everything he initially set out to do and headed to New Haven High School.
“So many things happened at Norwell,” Mohler said. “Everywhere I’ve been, I’ve had great teachers, great staff, great community support.”
Once again, over Mohler’s time as New Haven High School’s principal he saw excellent changes in the school and students. When 2016 rolled around, the educator was ecstatic to be heading back home to Fremont.
Mohler’s model for success is quite simple: empower teachers and students.
“I’m a big guy in working together as a team and building a culture and a climate where people pull together and don’t pull apart. You work with your staff. A leader understands that you’re probably not the smartest person in the room ever,” Mohler said. “You’ve got talented people around you, if you just listen to them and involve them in the ownership, you empower your teachers, you get great results.”
Back in 2016, the educator was faced with a major challenge when accepting the principal position at Fremont Middle School. The school had been performing at a C level. Mohler recalls that the climate and culture in the middle school was also in the negatives.
“So we started working to fix that. After a year, we became an A rated school and we’ve been an A rated school ever since,” Mohler said.
He continued by acknowledging that his efforts were focused on hiring great teachers, encouraging them and creating a supportive environment for sharing input among staff. Mohler explained that their efforts were noticed by students as they began working harder too.
“We’re here to make sure, especially with kids, that we listen to them and involve them in that process of listening and empowering them too,” Mohler said. “Thirty eight years of empowering teachers and the bottom line is you do what’s best for the kids. That’s what it’s about.”
When the principal initially sat down with the middle school’s teachers in 2016, he was honest about his expectations. Mohler asked the teachers to focus on two things that year and every year since.
The first was to build genuine relationships with the students. The second was to teach every day like the best teacher they’ve ever had.
Tomorrow Mohler will put one of his own mottos into practice: work hard, play hard. The former principal will be seen at Fremont’s Back to School Bash from 5-7 p.m. where he will get to bid students farewell.
Mohler will turn the page for a new chapter in life with new adventures. The retiree is moving to Florida with his new wife Terri. Even through all the excitement of change, the principal will never forget his roots.
“I miss them today honestly, it’s the first day of school for the kids. I get a little teary eyed thinking about it,” Mohler said. “I’m going to miss students. I’m going to miss the kids, their sincerity, their honesty, their vulnerability.”
A retirement party for Mohler is being held on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Fremont Moose Lodge, 2051 Toledo St.
