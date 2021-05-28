One arrested
ANGOLA — An Angola man was arrested by police on Thursday on a variety of charges, says information from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department.
Aaron M. Harp, 40, of the 6500 block of North S.R. 327, Orland, was arrested on felony charges of failure to appear in court and misdemeanor charges of domestic battery and invasion of privacy.
