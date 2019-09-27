ANGOLA — Join Coldwell Banker and the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for an adoption event, part of the Coldwell Banker Homes for Dogs project.
Coldwell Banker will be paying the adoption fees for the first $500 in adoptions of cats, dogs, kittens or puppies on Saturday at the shelter, 780 Shelter Lane, Angola.
Each of the 60 Coldwell Banker offices throughout Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin and Illinois has participating agents and animal shelters.
The 2018 event saw more than 300 animals finding forever homes and more than $18,000 raised for animal shelters.
The goal for 2019 is to see at least that many animals, if not more, find their forever families through adoption.
“We are lucky enough to find homes for people every day. For many, part of what makes a house a home is having a pet. We’re excited to do our part in the community to help clear the shelters and bring happiness to deserving animals and families throughout the Midwest,” says Mike Prodehl, president and CEO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group.
To date, the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County has seen 1,752 animals come into the shelter with 1,163 adoptions.
Currently, they have 211 cats or kittens and 33 dogs in their care.
Executive Director Alisa Mills said to date, the community has given 2,945 volunteer hours to the shelter.
The Homes for Dogs Project is in its fifth year as a national campaign launched by Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC and Adopt-a-Pet.com, North America’s largest non-profit pet adoption website.
In just the first year alone, it helped facilitate more than 20,000 adoptions across the United States and has grown year after year.
