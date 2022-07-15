CROOKED LAKE — Ten-year 4-H member Kennedy Kugler, who just graduated from Prairie Heights High School, is this year’s Achievement Winner at the Steuben County 4-H Fair, which opened on Friday.
Kennedy is a member of the Orland Creative Kids and the Bit and Bridle clubs.
This will be the final 4-H Fair for Kennedy, who was in competition for the top prize in 4-H with six other 4-H’ers.
In comments made during opening ceremonies on Friday night, Michael Holman of Steuben County Farm Bureau said of Kennedy, “The county 4-H Fair is her favorite week out of the entire year. Her fondest memory, though, came from exhibiting horse and dairy at the Indiana State Fair.”
Kennedy, who will be attending Trine University this fall to start working toward a degree in a medical field, received a $1,000 scholarship from the Steuben County Fair Board. Her trophy, presented by Holman, was sponsored by Farm Bureau.
Kennedy is the daughter of Mike Kugler and Kerri Allen.
Her main projects through her 4-H career included horse and pony, dairy, swine, sewing, foods and arts and crafts.
The four runners up in the competition, who each received a $250 scholarship, included, alphabetically:
• Caylee Bachelor, daughter of Cory and Stacy Bachelor. She’s a 10-year 4-H’er, a senior at Prairie Heights and a member of the Orland Creative Kids and Bit and Bridle.
• Ava Budak, daughter of Robert and Melissa Budak. She’s a sophomore at Angola High School, an 8-year 4-H’er and a member of the Otsego Go Getters.
• Heidi Wilhelm, daughter of Travis and Cheryl Wilhelm. She’s a 10-year 4-H’er and was home schooled. She is a member of the Explorers.
• Kaylee Wise, daughter of Don Wise and Tracy Wilson. She’s an Angola High School senior and a 10-year member of the Otsego Go Getters 4-H club.
Other participants included:
• Isabella Budak, daughter of Robert and Melissa Budak, a 9-year 4-H’er and member of the Otsego Go Getters. She’s a junior at Angola High School.
• Meghyn McMullen, daughter of Brendan and Kelsey McMullen, a 10-year 4-H’er and a member of the Lucky Ducks. She’s a senior at Hamilton High School.
