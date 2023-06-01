ANGOLA — The Steuben County Republican breakfast will close out the season with one of the many candidates for the party’s nomination for the 3rd District seat in Congress.
Jon Kenworthy, a combat veteran and staffer for Sens. Dan Coats and Mike Braun, will be the featured guest at the breakfast that starts at 8 a.m. at The Heritage Club, 1905 Wohlert St., Angola.
Kenworthy is one of seven candidates seeking the party’s nomination. There’s also word that an eighth candidate who lives in Steuben County might announce for the nomination soon.
After graduating from Concordia Lutheran High School, Fort Wayne, Kenworthy went into the service. He later received a degree in political science at Indiana University and has attended many courses and has received certificates for training in foreign policy and military studies.
He and his wife, Madeleine, live in Fort Wayne and have three children.
During the event, a light breakfast will be served. All are welcome to attend.
For more information or to make a breakfast reservation, contact party Vice Chair Karen Shelton at 316-9737.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.