ANGOLA — Steuben County is starting the somewhat lengthy process of putting a new roof on the Steuben County Jail, which will be a costly project, pushing the half-million mark.
The structure, opened in April 1992, has developed a number of roof problems, Sheriff R.J. Robinson said.
In a Tuesday meeting of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners, Robinson presented a number of different quotes for everything from minor repairs to putting a new roof on the entire building.
At the low end, $1,200, there were some minor repairs. Commissioners approved allowing Robinson to spend up to $2,000 on temporary fixes to get through the winter. On the high end, there was removing the existing roof and equipment like chillers from the roof and putting a new roof on and moving the chillers to the ground. Those quotes came in at upward of $500,000.
After getting by this winter, the county is left with no other option than to go down to the original roof deck and start new.
"We've got to go down to the deck and put on a new roof," Robinson said.
That deck is concrete. When the jail was built, it was designed to be able to be able to accept another story if capacity dictated. It was also built to allow double bunking in cells, which has also bought time when it comes to capacity. The jail was built after the county's hand was forced in a 1989 federal class action lawsuit over conditions at the old Steuben County Jail.
Depending on how the county goes — removing infrastructure from the roof or not — estimates for the work came in between $350,000 and $450,000. One company estimated it would cost $32,000 alone just to relocate equipment from the roof.
"Financing is going to be a bit of a stretch right now," Commissioner Jim Crowl said.
The cost of a new roof will be about 10% of what it cost to build the jail in 1991-1992, approximately $5.6 million.
Auditor Kim Meyers indicated there might be money available through an additional appropriation, but that would be difficult to accomplish this year due to the calendar and a variety of legal requirements. For example, a legal notice would have to be published within 30 days in order to have the Steuben County Council take up the matter in its November meeting. Additional appropriations are not handled during the December meeting.
Beyond that, no formal bids have been received for the work, only informal quotes.
"We can't just pull quotes in," Meyers said. Because of the cost of the project, it will have to go out for sealed bids, which also requires legal advertising and meeting certain deadlines.
Over the past couple years, a number of significant issues ranging from a new chiller to the roof have confronted the county. Last year, the chiller went out right in the middle of a heat wave in the summer before the problem was corrected.
